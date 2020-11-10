Luke’s Family Pharmacy in Hailey is offering free testing for COVID-19 to Blaine County residents, the pharmacy announced.
People can receive two types of nasal-swab tests at the pharmacy. The first is a rapid antigen test, the results of which are provided in 15 minutes, the pharmacy stated. The second type is processed at a laboratory, with results provided to patients online after two to three days.
People who have COVID-19 symptoms for five days or fewer and have not been tested in the last seven days before going to the pharmacy can get the rapid antigen test. For people who do not have symptoms, the pharmacist will help them perform a nasal swab to be sent to the off-site lab. People who test negative in the rapid antigen test will also do the nasal-swab test to be sent off-site to verify the results.
The rapid test is free. The off-site test will be billed to the patient’s medical insurance plan. The patient will be responsible to pay the lab a maximum of $95 if they have not met their deductible. It is free to uninsured patients.
The pharmacist performing the test will help the patient decide what follow-up actions to take based on the results of the COVID-19 test.
The testing program is funded by a state grant through the Idaho Board of Pharmacy and is set to expire in the middle of December.
Tests are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. The only way to set an appointment and fill out the qualification form is through the pharmacy website, lukespharmacy.com, and by clicking on “COVID-19 Form & Schedule” at the top of the page.
(1) comment
I have yet to see any confidence in any of the tests.
