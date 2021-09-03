A recent presidential mandate that would require nursing home staff to get vaccinated—or else see their employers lose federal funding—is expected to bring greater safety from COVID-19 for elders at a time when coronavirus cases are spiking in Idaho.
Nearly every county in Idaho has a growing number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes, and jails around the state are also seeing outbreaks, said Brianna Bodily, public information officer for the South Central Public Health District.
“We know vaccines are safe and effective, and the residents in nursing homes are some of our most vulnerable,” Bodily said. “We do encourage all residents to choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help prevent the spread of this persistent disease.”
President Joe Biden’s Aug. 18 announcement that nursing homes with unvaccinated staff would soon lose Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements is likely to impact The Cove of Cascadia nursing home in Bellevue, which locked down last month for two weeks after at least one staff member tested positive.
The Cove, which is run by Cascadia Healthcare, could lose funding unless its workers get their shots. Alternatively, the company could hire new employees who are vaccinated.
Nationally, about 62% of nursing home staff were vaccinated as of Aug. 22, according to data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. On Tuesday, Cascadia Healthcare Director of Corporate Affairs Steve LaForte said only 25.8% of The Cove’s staff were vaccinated.
That figure comes from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Service’s most recent data release, published on Aug. 22. At that time, 93.3% of The Cove’s residents were fully vaccinated; the figure has since risen to 96.6%, LaForte told the Express. Since the pandemic began, 29 staff members and 17 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Aug. 22 federal data.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported on Aug. 27 that 821 COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in 182 of the approximately 400 nursing homes in the state. Five of those deaths were at The Cove.
“We don’t currently have a full assessment of the effect of the mandate,” LaForte said. “Currently, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is in the rule-making process and we expect sometime in the next week to 10 days to get the release of the actual rule.”
LaForte said The Cove gets a “supermajority” of its funding from Medicaid and Medicare.
Currently, The Cove doesn’t have a positive test among staff or residents, LaForte said.
“We continue to follow all infection control protocols, to encourage and provide staff education on the vaccines, and greatly value our care givers for the hard and heroic work that they do,” he said. “I believe that there are a variety of reasons for staff not getting vaccinated, however we are not asking the reason but rather providing education.”
Though nearly all residents are vaccinated, breakthrough infections could occur due to the particularly virulent delta variant of the coronavirus.
That’s what Justin Yarmark, CEO of Silvercreek Living in Hailey, has seen among residents at two of the four facilities he runs in Texas.
Silvercreek Living does not receive federal funding, Yarmark said, so it doesn’t fall under the federal rule, which is expected to go into effect this month.
“We encourage vaccinations for residents and staff, but we do not mandate them,” Yarmark said. “We follow all regulations from the Centers for Disease Control and the state of Idaho. Our main job is to keep our residents safe.”
Yarmark said the staff vaccination rate at Silvercreek has been “inching up” after staffing shortages earlier this year. He is now able to cover all shifts. Staff are subject to COVID-19 testing “as needed,” based on likely exposures and physical symptoms and some are sent home from work, he said. (Because Silvercreek does not receive federal reimbursements, it isn’t subject to the same data reporting requirements as The Cove.)
Bodily reported recently that the district has been recording some breakthrough cases of COVID-19, in which people contract the virus despite being vaccinated. The district—which serves eight counties in the region—has seen 19 breakthrough cases in Blaine County since vaccines became available last winter.
In part due to the mounting pressure on regional hospitals, the Health District moved Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level from “high” to “critical” on Aug. 26.
Medicaid and Medicare funding pays for care at more than 15,000 nursing homes nationwide, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
