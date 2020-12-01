Law enforcement agencies across the Wood River Valley were tasked with one more thing to watch out for beginning in July: mask-wearing compliance. However, according to local agencies, no mask citations have been issued in the past six months—and it’s unlikely any will be in the future.
That’s in part because compliance with the rules—and response to warnings for violations of them—has been good, according to police. It’s also because enforcement remains tricky.
Hailey, Bellevue, Ketchum, Sun Valley and unincorporated Blaine County all have mask requirements in place. Though the Hailey City Council loosened restrictions on city businesses last week, the city’s mask mandate remains tied to a $100 citation if violated. Thus far, the Hailey Police Department hasn’t issued any citations.
“The problem is we get the call or the email after the fact,” Hailey Police Chief Steve England said.
Between the time a violation of the city’s mask mandate is reported and when an officer arrives on the scene, the mask has been put on, or the person being reported has left, England said.
However, he noted, “we appear to be much more compliant up here” compared to counties farther south, such as Twin Falls County, which has no ordinance requiring masks.
The city of Bellevue has also not issued any citations under its mask mandate.
“We have not needed to act as an authority figure,” Bellevue Marshal Mynde Heil said in an interview with the Mountain Express on Monday.
Within the city of Ketchum and unincorporated Blaine County, no citations have been issued either, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, though there have been violations reported.
“The Ketchum Division deputies have responded to a numerous complaints regarding violations of the ordinance since it was enacted and our enforcement approach has been to issue warnings and by attempting to educate people about the use of face coverings,” Blaine County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Will Fruehling said in an email to the Mountain Express. “For the most part, our enforcement interactions with the public have been positive and the majority of those we contact have complied with warnings. We have also seen that the vast majority of people are wearing face coverings when required.”
The Sun Valley Police Department did not respond to a request for comment on whether it has issued any citations, though it had previously said it would take an educational rather than enforcement approach on city health orders.
As of Monday, 37 states had implemented mask mandates, according to data aggregated by the AARP. Idaho isn’t among them, though several local jurisdictions—including Boise, the state’s largest city—require face coverings when social distancing is impossible. Gov. Brad Little, who wears a mask, has encouraged Idahoans to wear masks, but has declined to pursue a statewide rule.
Uh-oh...ketchumhasgas is going to seize up! ;-)
These edicts are just for show.
One U.S. Death / minute.
Not all directly from COVID. Someone passes and has COVID it’s a COVID death even if it was a heart attack or stroke. Just like how they count COVID hospitalizations. If you are admitted, treated and released all in a few hours, that’s a COVID hospitalization. The great scam- demic
If but for getting Covid, the person would not have died that day it is a Covid death.
Covid impacts several systems in the body including: Cardiac injury, Neurological effects, Lung damage, Kidney damage, Liver damage, Deep vein thrombosis/pulmonary embolism (blood clots)
If a person has cancer, heart issues, etc and gets a severe case of influenza and dies, the cause of death is influenza
