Bellevue leaders will consider changes to the city’s mask and social distancing rules at a City Council meeting Monday, following new COVID guidelines announced last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC advised that fully vaccinated people can be indoors and outdoors without wearing masks except on public transportation, in health-care settings, or in other areas where masks are specifically required.
The new guidelines are the first to differentiate between the increasing population of vaccinated Americans and those who have not been vaccinated.
City Councilwoman Tammy Davis said being safe is always a good idea and the new guidelines bring up a surprising dilemma.
“How are we going to know if somebody is vaccinated?” Davis asked. “We will have to trust people. It’s good to continue to promote masks and social distancing, but I can’t make anyone wear a mask.”
The city of Bellevue has the lowest percentage of vaccinated people in the Wood River Valley, a statistic that Mayor Ned Burns would like to see change.
Burns said that this week he will be looking at other jurisdictions in the valley to see how they respond to the new guidelines before holding a public hearing Monday to consider changes to the city’s restrictions, which have been in keeping with other nearby municipalities. He said the new guidelines seem to make sense.
“The initial science says vaccinated individuals are not spreading COVID due to the vaccines’ effectiveness,” Burns said. “The next focus for us is to get these vaccine-hesitant folks their vaccines.”
Some people in Bellevue interviewed by the Idaho Mountain Express recently indicated they had no plan to get vaccinated. Burns said his hope is that a high enough percentage will get their shots to create herd immunity, which scientists say could slow the spread of the virus and cause it to diminish.
Burns said the challenge will be one of public health outreach and education.
“I was excited about the new CDC guidelines, because I want to see people’s faces, but I’m not sure it’s wise to tell people to go ahead and take their masks off yet,” he said.
