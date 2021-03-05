COVID vaccination resources

• Only people who qualify under the state’s guidelines can schedule vaccination appointments at this time. Currently, that includes numerous groups in Category 1 and Category 2. For more information, go to coronavirus.idaho.gov.

• The St. Luke’s Health System is booking appointments through its online myChart system. Those who cannot use myChart can call St. Luke’s at 208-381-9500 to set up an appointment. New patients can call 208-381-9000. St. Luke’s is working on a new system in which it will contact patients when appointments become available. For additional information about St. Luke’s services, go to stlukesonline.org.

• The South Central Public Health District is also giving and arranging vaccinations to eligible recipients. The Twin Falls-based district has an office in Bellevue. More information about the district’s program and other vaccine providers—including pharmacies—can be found at phd5.idaho.gov.

• The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has developed a web page to help Idahoans find information on how to get vaccinated. Go to healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination. It plans to launch a new statewide scheduling tool as early as today, March 5.