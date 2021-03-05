With a third COVID-19 vaccine added to the supply line, Idaho health officials are accelerating the timeline for who is eligible to get an inoculation.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen announced Tuesday that the state’s Subgroup 2.3—which includes frontline workers in the food, agriculture, Postal Service and public-transit sectors—will be authorized to receive vaccinations starting March 15. The group includes more than 130,000 Idahoans, the state estimates.
The announcement came as Idaho was preparing to receive some 13,000 doses this week of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a one-dose treatment that gained emergency-use authorization from the federal Food and Drug Administration last weekend. Idaho is now expecting to receive nearly 55,000 doses of vaccines per week, Jeppesen said, a figure that has allowed an expansion in the eligibility schedule.
In recent weeks, Idaho was receiving about 40,000 doses of the two previously authorized vaccines produced by the companies Pfizer and Moderna. Those vaccines require two doses several weeks apart.
Previously, it was estimated that Subgroup 2.3 would be eligible in early April. Now, the state must determine when to open eligibility to Idahoans in Group 3, which includes people ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions. Jeppesen said the state could authorize vaccinations for people in that group by early April, instead of an anticipated late-April start.
Idahoans in Group 1 and Group 2—which include people in health-care industries and residents age 65 and older—have been receiving vaccinations and continue to be eligible. The state has determined eligibility with guidance from its Vaccine Advisory Committee, which will convene again today, March 5, to discuss next steps in the process.
Moving forward, supplies of approved vaccines are expected to continue to increase. The U.S. government has orders for Pfizer and Moderna to provide 300 million doses each. Some 4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being shipped nationwide in its first phase and the company expects to ship an anticipated 20 million doses by the end of March. With assistance in production from pharmaceutical company Merck, some 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be shipped by early summer, prompting President Joe Biden to announce this week that the U.S. should have enough vaccine to inoculate every adult American by the end of May. The federal government’s previous timeline had estimated that target date at the end of July.
Regional and state vaccination efforts
In the South Central Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine—the vaccination campaign is “going well,” though “supply certainly does not meet demand,” said Brianna Bodily, the district’s public relations officer.
“The Health District has more than 8,000 people signed up on our district waitlist waiting for an appointment,” Bodily said. “We are trying to get to them as soon as possible, but the 3,000 doses we get on average a week don’t stretch far when the providers in our region are requesting 40,000 or more.”
However, this week, the district received more doses of the vaccines than it ever has, Bodily said. It received 3,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 4,680 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, she said. Of those, 1,600 Moderna and 2,340 Pfizer were first doses.
“We are expecting to receive and distribute our first shipment of Johnson & Johnson by early next week,” she said.
Statewide, 393,615 doses of approved COVID vaccines had been administered to 257,588 people by Wednesday night, with 136,027 people receiving the recommended two doses, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. Vaccines had been administered to 5,730 people in Blaine County by Wednesday.
Blaine County risk level still ‘high’
Meanwhile, Blaine County’s risk level for COVID-19 remains in the “high” category.
In its risk-assessment model updated Thursday using data from Feb. 21-27, the county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive increased to 6% from 3.93% the previous week. In the same week, the county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents decreased to 15.5 from 19.9 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. A rate between 10 and 25 per 100,000 is considered a “high” risk.
The South Central Public Health District is continuing to investigate an “active outbreak” in a Blaine County long-term care facility, the county’s online informational dashboard states.
The 40-49 age group recorded the highest number of new cases, with six in the seven-day span, followed by the 18-29 age group, with five cases.
“The positivity rate has nearly doubled in the last week,” the dashboard notes.
The Department of Health and Welfare by Wednesday night had recorded 172,288 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho since the pandemic began last winter, including 452 new cases on Wednesday. The state has recorded 1,876 COVID-related deaths.
Blaine County has recorded 2,180 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. The state has attributed seventeen local deaths to the virus, with the most recent—a woman in her 90s affiliated with a long-term care facility—confirmed on Wednesday.
