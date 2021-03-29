Idahoans ages 16-44 with at least one serious medical condition became eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations today, March 29.
The final group of residents not yet eligible for vaccination—people ages 16-44 in the general population—will become eligible next Monday, April 5. At that time, all Idahoans ages 16 and older will be able to schedule appointments to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Qualifying medical conditions are those that are determined to put someone at “increased risk” of serious illness or death from COVID-19, according to the state.
Gov. Brad Little moved up the timeline for vaccination eligibility last week. President Joe Biden has directed all U.S. states, tribes and territories to make all adults in the nation eligible for vaccination by May 1.
The other groups now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination include: residents age 45 and older, health-care workers, residents and workers in long-term care facilities, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, frontline essential workers and people who live in congregate settings.
As of the end of business on Friday, 679,359 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Idaho, with 266,687 people determined to be fully vaccinated, the state Department of Health and Welfare reported.
The federally approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, while a third vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson requires only one shot. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16 and older, while the other two vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.
Eligible Idahoans can register for a vaccination appointment online with the state’s scheduling tool at covidvaccine.idaho.gov. Eligible people can alternatively register to receive a vaccination from a St. Luke’s Health System facility through the organization’s myChart online portal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In