In December of 2019, Allison Burns was working as a nurse manager for outpatient services at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. She watched, like everyone else, as news of COVID-19 spread around the world, unaware that her life and work schedule would soon take a dramatic turn.
“We could tell it was going to be pretty serious,” said Burns, who lives in Fairfield and has worked for nearly 20 years at St. Luke’s.
On March 13, 2020, Idaho’s first COVID case was reported in Boise. That same night Blaine County found its first positive case. Burns worked to set up a coronavirus testing tent in the parking lot of the hospital and went to work with a number of other testing staff there on March 17.
After her first long hours on the job as a COVID tester, Burns drove home through empty streets. Highway signs warned passersby of danger and the need to stay home.
“I was driving through a ghost town,” Burns said. “Only then did I realize just how weird it all was.”
Over the next three months, Burns and her coworkers worked 12-hour days at the hospital and lived together at a rented house in Ketchum. Strict safety protocols required that she stay away from her family, which includes two young children. She was allowed to return home only once each week for a 24-hour period to wash clothes.
“Some people from out of town stayed away from home for a solid month during the Blaine County quarantine,” she said.
The testing crew responded to long lines of automobiles carrying people who were now living in fear of what had been described as a virulent and deadly strain of infection, for which human beings had no natural immunity.
Following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Burns initially checked the incoming for symptoms, including “high fevers,” before administering tests. Some people exhibiting gastrointestinal distress or low fevers were not administered tests due to a shortage in testing supplies, Burns said.
“It was hard to turn some people away, including some people who were sick but did not fit the CDC criteria,” she recalled. “The gastrointestinal problems were not yet recognized as COVID symptoms. Other symptoms like a loss of smell and taste came much later. I still think of all the people we had to say ‘no’ to.”
A “surge clinic” was set up beside the testing tent in a building that had previously housed medical offices. Patients who were sick enough to see a doctor were brought inside. Some who were showing advanced symptoms and were in need of immediate attention were brought to the nearby emergency room.
Burns said she and her immediate colleagues wore masks, goggles, gloves and gowns at all times on the job and carefully watched each other’s safety protocols.
“I was never scared,” she said. “I was just determined to do the right things and stay safe so I could return home safely to my family.”
Burns never contracted the virus, but she knew many hospital workers who were not so lucky. According to St. Luke’s Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek, 212 medical workers and staff at St. Luke’s facilities in the Wood River Valley were off work at some point for a COVID-related reason; some were quarantined due to exposure, some showed symptoms, and others had tested positive.
“I was very concerned for friends and coworkers who were infected,” Burns said. “It was hard to know that they were home sick and there was nothing we could do for them.”
As CDC guidelines evolved along with increasing knowledge about the virus, Burns was able to test a wider variety of people, including those with only a slight fever.
“There were other changes, but now it is all just a blur,” she said. “It took quite a few months for my family to recover from my absence.”
On May 22, the testing tent was shut down and COVID testing was transferred to the clinic in Hailey.
About a year after she first joined an emergency team of first responders in the face of an unprecedented health crisis, Burns said she is grateful for having served the community.
“I was able to be helpful as a nurse and our teamwork showed that we could come together,” Burns said. “I still stay in touch with some of the people I worked with in the tent. I will always look back in gratitude for the experience, even though the year was not easy.”
Why are vaccine given only in Ketchum and not Hailey clinic, that's a 28 mile drive . Why are vaccination given starting at 4:30PM, Albertson vaccinations given mid day. Why are vaccinations at St Luke given in closed smallish rooms with more than 20 people present, Albertsons give shots while your in your car. Hey, Tony Evans there's a story here and it's not the one you've written.
