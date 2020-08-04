The city of Ketchum is implementing stricter mask requirements for all public meetings held within council chambers after two city council members voiced their concerns last week that masks weren’t worn inside.
Appearing via teleconference during a special meeting last week, Councilmembers Courtney Hamilton and Amanda Breen objected to Mayor Neil Bradshaw’s interpretation of the city’s mask mandate. Bradshaw had stated that the council’s chambers did not qualify as a public space under the rule because public access was restricted; in order to maintain social distancing, members of the public are not allowed into the chamber without specific invitation.
The full council agreed Monday night to require masks during all public meetings, including those of the City Council, Planning & Zoning Commission, Arts Commission and Traffic Authority. Commissioners, council members, city staff and other elected officials in the room must now wear masks while participating in meetings. Any members of the public invited into the chamber will also be required to wear masks.
During Monday’s council meeting, all participants in the room, including Bradshaw, wore face masks for the entirety of the five-hour long meeting.
