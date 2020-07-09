Not all Ketchum and Hailey residents are thrilled about the cities’ new mask mandates, as evidenced by letters directed to council members.
Among the most frequently cited concerns: Masks cause life-threatening carbon dioxide buildup, or hypercapnia, and low oxygen levels. But according to St. Luke’s emergency physician Dr. Deb Robertson, you could call those myths.
“If you covered your mouth with a nonporous, tight plastic seal, then you would not be getting enough oxygen and risk suffocation,” she said in a Tuesday interview. “But all the masks I’ve seen people walking around with have sufficient ventilation.”
Both cloth and surgical masks allow CO2 and oxygen particles to easily flow in and out through porous holes or around the perimeter, Robertson said.
“Surgeons sometimes do 12-hour-long surgeries, or longer, wearing masks. If that caused them to not have enough oxygen or to build up too much carbon dioxide, they would not be able to perform intricate surgeries,” she said. “We have a long history of mask wearing without complications in the medical profession.”
Robertson acknowledged that some populations probably shouldn’t wear a mask, though for reasons unrelated to carbon dioxide buildup. Say a mask suddenly becomes a tight seal, and the wearer is unable to remove it—that’s when you could have a problem, she says.
“If a mask gets saturated with moisture, it will become less porous and could become a tight seal,” she said. “That could be dangerous for children two years and under, or those with a disability.”
Robertson said people with severe mental health issues may also experience difficulties wearing a mask.
“If you have severe claustrophobia, maybe wearing a mask exacerbates that condition to such a degree that for you, the benefits aren’t worth it,” she said.
In Ketchum and Hailey, hearing-impaired residents are exempt from mask-wearing in public in order to assist with lip reading. Those without hearing impairments may experience frustration as a result of lower-quality communication while wearing a mask, Robertson said.
“There’s a lot of nonverbal communication and body language that we miss out on, wearing masks,” she said. “But that’s the societal price that we have to pay, and for a great benefit.”
One popular type of masks she’s seen people wear—N95-type, designer cloth masks with one-way valves—do not stop the spewing of virus-contaminated aerosols, however.
“[Valve masks] do a great job filtering what you’re inhaling, but they don’t offer any societal benefit because they don’t block what you’re exhaling,” Robertson said. “If you’re shedding this virus and wearing one, even if you have no symptoms, you’re still contaminating your surroundings.”
According to both the CDC and Robertson, reusable cloth masks are what the public should be wearing. Ideally, they should be washed after each use.
“Going out and about, cloth masks can get contaminated either by the wearer or particles on the outside,” Robertson said. “So, I recommend that people start their day with a fresh mask.”
Camas Chaos - if you are exhaling carbon monoxide your issues are much more serious than they appear.
The permanent gases in air we exhale are roughly 78 per cent nitrogen, 15 to 18 per cent oxygen (we retain only a small amount), 4 to 5 per cent carbon dioxide and 0.96 per cent argon, https://www.smh.com.au › books
A virus is huge compared to oxygen O2 and carbon dioxide CO2 which are a few molecules each. The virus is sticky and rides on water droplets/vapor or dust which are larger still.
Hey Einstein Dr, if it allows a good flow of carbon monoxide out it allows for the transmission of a virus that is way under the filtration numbers of that mask. Those bananas and el cheapo masks are worthless. Start temperature testing the flights in and guests at the Sun Valley hotels.
People who have Covid and are asymptomatic (without symptoms) can and do spread the virus. No symptoms would mean no fever would be found by checking their temperature.
🤦🏻♂️
The science is exposure risk is less than 6' distance for a period exceeding 15 minutes. If you can't meet that criteria you should wear a mask. If you can a mask is necessary. The NHL as part of their return to play protocol adopted the criteria for any player testing positive once inside the "bubble", contact tracing will be employed for any contacts the player had with an another individual of less than 6' for a period of time exceeding 15 minutes. The NHL is dealing with about $2.5 billion in annual player salaries - I assume they employ top scientists and doctors in developing their protocols.
