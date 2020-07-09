Dr. Deb Robertson

 Photo courtesy of St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center

Not all Ketchum and Hailey residents are thrilled about the cities’ new mask mandates, as evidenced by letters directed to council members.

Among the most frequently cited concerns: Masks cause life-threatening carbon dioxide buildup, or hypercapnia, and low oxygen levels. But according to St. Luke’s emergency physician Dr. Deb Robertson, you could call those myths.

“If you covered your mouth with a nonporous, tight plastic seal, then you would not be getting enough oxygen and risk suffocation,” she said in a Tuesday interview. “But all the masks I’ve seen people walking around with have sufficient ventilation.”

Both cloth and surgical masks allow CO2 and oxygen particles to easily flow in and out through porous holes or around the perimeter, Robertson said.

“Surgeons sometimes do 12-hour-long surgeries, or longer, wearing masks. If that caused them to not have enough oxygen or to build up too much carbon dioxide, they would not be able to perform intricate surgeries,” she said. “We have a long history of mask wearing without complications in the medical profession.”

Robertson acknowledged that some populations probably shouldn’t wear a mask, though for reasons unrelated to carbon dioxide buildup. Say a mask suddenly becomes a tight seal, and the wearer is unable to remove it—that’s when you could have a problem, she says.

“If a mask gets saturated with moisture, it will become less porous and could become a tight seal,” she said. “That could be dangerous for children two years and under, or those with a disability.”

Robertson said people with severe mental health issues may also experience difficulties wearing a mask.

“If you have severe claustrophobia, maybe wearing a mask exacerbates that condition to such a degree that for you, the benefits aren’t worth it,” she said.

In Ketchum and Hailey, hearing-impaired residents are exempt from mask-wearing in public in order to assist with lip reading. Those without hearing impairments may experience frustration as a result of lower-quality communication while wearing a mask, Robertson said.

“There’s a lot of nonverbal communication and body language that we miss out on, wearing masks,” she said. “But that’s the societal price that we have to pay, and for a great benefit.”

One popular type of masks she’s seen people wear—N95-type, designer cloth masks with one-way valves—do not stop the spewing of virus-contaminated aerosols, however.

“[Valve masks] do a great job filtering what you’re inhaling, but they don’t offer any societal benefit because they don’t block what you’re exhaling,” Robertson said. “If you’re shedding this virus and wearing one, even if you have no symptoms, you’re still contaminating your surroundings.”

According to both the CDC and Robertson, reusable cloth masks are what the public should be wearing. Ideally, they should be washed after each use.

“Going out and about, cloth masks can get contaminated either by the wearer or particles on the outside,” Robertson said. “So, I recommend that people start their day with a fresh mask.”

