Even though there were no reported cases of coronavirus in Idaho as of press deadline Thursday, Blaine County officials and health care providers are taking precautions to keep residents and visitors safe in the likely event that the novel virus spreads into the state.
“In Sun Valley, ID, we take the outbreak and risk of the coronavirus very seriously,” an informational sheet from Visit Sun Valley, the marketing arm of Ketchum and Sun Valley, states. “We want to ease any apprehension or questions you may have about your visit or your plans to visit Sun Valley.”
Visit Sun Valley Executive Director Scott Fortner told the Idaho Mountain Express that between 20 and 25 people, including representatives from the Blaine County commissioners and the cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey, attended an impromptu meeting last week.
Though there have been travel cancellations and a lot of concerned phone calls, Fortner seemed optimistic that there will be only a minimal impact on the community at this point.
“As we are rolling into the spring break season, we don’t anticipate any significant drop-off in business as long as our community eases apprehensions from our guests and manages their expectations,” the document to the Wood River Valley tourism community states.
Health agency procedures
According to South Central Public Health District Public Information Officer Brianna Bodily, District 5, which includes Blaine County, has not been provided any COVID-19 tests.
“These tests are only available through a couple of designated labs in the state,” Bodily said via email Wednesday.
The current procedure is for a health care provider to do an evaluation and coordinate with the Health District to arrange for a test. Currently, the district is authorized to request a test at the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, but providers must consult with Health District staff before sending samples to the state lab. At this time, patients do need to show symptoms before being tested, per CDC guidelines, “so our limited supply of tests are used carefully,” Bodily said.
In an email Thursday, St. Luke’s Wood River Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek said, “There is an interview and assessment process for evaluating patients based on CDC guidelines. We work closely with the provider evaluating the patient and South Central Public Health to determine whether a patient meets the testing criteria.”
Prudek said that due to HIPPA and privacy concerns, she could not say whether any tests have been sent to the Idaho state lab from St. Luke’s, but to date there have been zero confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho.
No positive tests in Idaho
As of Thursday afternoon, 93 people had been tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories. Of those, zero came back positive for COVID-19.
Idaho’s Department of Insurance announced Monday that five health insurance carriers in the state are voluntarily waiving the co-sharing for coronavirus testing.
“We are in full support of Gov. Little’s initiative to protect Idahoans in preparations for the coronavirus,” Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron said in a press release. “We are thankful there are currently no reported cases in Idaho, and we commend our health insurance carriers for their compassion and assistance for Idaho families in waiving co-sharing.”
Insurance agencies waiving the co-share are Blue Cross, Regence, SelectHealth, Pacific Source and Mountain Health Co-Op. Idahoans who are insured on employer-based, self-funded plans are encouraged to speak with their human resource department to inquire if co-share is being waived for virus testing.
How it spreads
The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the COVID-19 virus is a worldwide pandemic.
People most at risk having a serious case of the virus are those 65 and over and those with underling serious chronic medical conditions that include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.
The CDC recommends that at-risk people contact their health care provider to obtain extra necessary medications to have on hand, get medications over the counter to treat fever and other symptoms and have enough household items and groceries on hand so they can stay home for a lengthy period of time.
According to the CDC, the virus is thought to spread mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing. At this time, it is thought that even though some spreading of the virus may be possible by people who do not show symptoms, carriers are most contagious when they are most symptomatic. It may also be possible that a person can get the virus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is also not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, the CDC says.
At-risk populations
The Senior Connection in Hailey said it is monitoring the situation and strongly encouraging increased hand washing of all its guests along with encouraging sick individuals to not come in and risk infecting someone else.
As of Thursday, the facility had no plans to close its doors among the fears of coronavirus making its way to Idaho, but did say closing will remain an option.
There are protocols in place, though, according to Communication Relations Manager Ramona Duke. Duke said the salad and soup bar are no longer self-serve and there is no longer a self-check-in system in place to avoid multiple people touching the same devices. If the situation progresses, Duke said the group lunch may be changed to a to-go lunch method, or a door-to-door delivery method in the event that the facility needs to temporarily close.
For now, lunch crowds are down by about two-thirds, but other than that, day-to-day activities have remained the same, Duke said.
Representatives for The Cove of Cascadia, a nursing care facility in Bellevue, say they are monitoring this “very fluid situation.”
In a phone interview Wednesday, Cascadia Healthcare attorney Steve LaForte and Director of Clinical Operations Zendi Meharry said measures were in place to safeguard the residents at the Bellevue facility, including increased hand washing and screening procedures for staff, residents and all visitors, including physicians, vendors and guests.
“We are prepared and ready,” Meharry said, adding that the situation is still evolving and “what we did two days ago is different today.”
Meharry said it’s no longer a matter of if but when the virus makes its way into the community. That being said, Blaine County has not been identified as a high-risk county in Idaho, which includes any county that borders a state with positive cases—Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Montana and Washington—according to Meharry.
Silvercreek Assisted Living in Hailey did not respond to phone calls from the Mountain Express by press deadline Thursday.
Blaine County School District response
The Blaine County School District has cancelled two upcoming school-sponsored trips in light of the virus: a Wood River Middle School student trip to Spain and a trip to Anaheim, Calif., for students in the Wood River High School music program.
The district chose to cancel the trip to Anaheim, where students were meant to participate in a music festival and competition, after other schools withdrew from the festival, Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes said in an email shared by the district with the Idaho Mountain Express. The Spain trip—part of a Dual Immersion program for eighth-graders—was canceled by Wood River Middle School after the district’s partner school in Spain, as well as all private and public schools and universities in the Madrid area, were temporarily shut down.
“We are, as always, very concerned about the safety of our students, and therefore must act accordingly in a swift manner,” Wood River Middle School Principal Fritz Peters said in a letter to parents.
The BCSD website outlines the circumstances under which the district would consider closing schools: if enough staff are absent that schools are “no longer able to care for students,” if the student absenteeism rate is “excessive,” if a case of coronavirus is confirmed in a Blaine County school or if the South Central Health District, state of Idaho, or Blaine County declare an emergency to close schools.
Cases in neighboring states
Washington, Oregon, Utah, Montana and Nevada have all reported positive cases of the novel virus, Wyoming reported it first presumptive positive test on Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Oregon has reported 19 cases, 11 of which are of people 55 or older, six between 35 and 54, one between 18 and 24 and one 17 or younger, according to the state Health Division’s website.
Washington, where the first coronavirus case was reported on Jan. 21, now has 366 reported cases and a total of 29 deaths as of Thursday, according to the State Department of Health’s website.
Nevada has reported one positive test for coronavirus and four presumptively positive tests, meaning the CDC will confirm the state or local laboratory’s results, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services website.
Utah has reported three positive coronavirus tests and declared a state of emergency on Wednesday afternoon after the third case was announced, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
Montana has reported one positive coronavirus tests, according to the state’s website.
“The one case reported to date is a Montana resident with travel-associated illness and no documented exposures or close contacts in Montana,” the website states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In