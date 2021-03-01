Blaine County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases reversed a downward trend by climbing slightly last Friday and Saturday.
The county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents increased to 14.9 on Feb. 26 and 15.5 on Feb. 27, after hitting a two-month low of 13 on Feb. 24 and 25, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. The numbers are calculated on a seven-day average.
Statewide, the incidence rate also stopped declining in late February. From an approximately five-month low of 13.7 on Feb. 19, the incidence rate climbed slightly to 16.2 on Feb. 26 and 15.8 on Feb. 27.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that COVID-19 case numbers could increase in coming weeks, as more contagious variants of the virus spread across the country.
Through Feb. 27, when the Health and Welfare Department last updated its statistics, Blaine County had recorded 2,162 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began approximately one year ago.
Blaine County’s risk level for COVID-19 dropped from “critical” to “high” on Thursday, after the county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive from Feb. 14-20 decreased to a “moderate” range. In the same time frame, the number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents decreased to 19.9 from 44.1 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. A rate between 10 and 25 per 100,000 is considered a “high” risk in the county’s model.
