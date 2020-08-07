Idaho lawmakers will gather in Boise for a special session at the end of the month, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.
Gov. Brad Little said he plans to call the special legislative session the week of Aug. 24.
While state officials are still determining the exact topics that will be discussed in the session, potential topics include the general election in November and liability reform during emergencies, according to the governor’s office.
In a press conference Thursday, Little said he was confident that lawmakers could practice COVID-19 safety measures during the session. The Idaho legislature is made up of 35 senators and 70 members of the House of Representatives; the city of Boise is currently in Stage 3 of Idaho’s rebound plan, which limits gatherings to 50 people or fewer.
“As the science evolves, we’re learning how to do this,” Little said. “If they do the right thing, they should be ok.”
The city of Boise also has an order in place mandating the use of face masks in all indoor and outdoor public spaces. When asked whether he would order lawmakers to wear masks during the session, Little said it was not up to him as governor to establish rules for the legislative branch but would “absolutely advise them to wear masks.”
