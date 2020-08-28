The Idaho Legislature wrapped up an eventful three-day special session on Wednesday, ultimately passing three bills related to elections and civil liability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One bill forbids Idaho from holding future elections entirely via mail-in ballot, as the state did for the primary election in May. Another provides county clerks with additional time to process absentee ballots.
The third bill—the most controversial of the three—protects businesses and schools from lawsuits for “damages or an injury resulting from exposure of an individual to coronavirus.”
“In the end, there was a lot of noise and very little that actually got voted on,” Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, told the Idaho Mountain Express on Thursday.
The three lawmakers representing District 26—Stennett, who serves as Senate Minority Leader, Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, and Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum—all voted in favor of the two elections-related bills, which passed the Senate and the House near-unanimously. All three District 26 representatives voted against the civil liability bill, however, which passed on a party line vote.
Supporters of the liability bill said it was meant to protect businesses, schools, churches and other entities that are being cautious, not those acting in bad faith; the bill states that those who engage in “willful or reckless misconduct” are not immune from liability. The bill does not protect federal and state governments and public health districts from liability.
Critics of the bill said they worried it would reduce accountability for businesses and institutions, such as nursing homes, whose actions could lead to large or severe outbreaks.
The Idaho Attorney General’s Office also weighed in on the legislation, writing in an analysis on Wednesday that the bill’s language was too broad in defining “civil liability” and “exposure” to coronavirus, making it difficult to understand who the bill would protect and what exactly the bill would protect them from. The legislation also “likely conflicts” with existing laws, including a law that allows the Attorney General to take actions to protect consumers from price gouging during state-declared emergencies, the Attorney General’s Office wrote.
“I just hate to rush a bill for political reasons without allowing enough proper due diligence, because it typically does not make for good policy,” Stennett told the Mountain Express. “When you have legal experts saying this is going to end up in court, I never like to vote for anything that’s been shown that it will be problematic.”
In the week leading up to the special session, Toone told the Idaho Mountain Express, she and her fellow lawmakers received “thousands” of emails and text messages about the civil liability bill, both in favor and in opposition to the proposal.
Toone said she ultimately voted against the civil liability bill because she also felt the legislation had been “rushed,” without sufficient time and effort put into it.
“It’s just not written well at this point and there’s no reason for it,” Toone said. “It’s giving a lot of businesses kind of a free pass. We need to protect everyone.”
Toone said she would rather have seen the bill discussed in the regular legislative session this winter.
“In six months of COVID we have not had one liability case on the books. Why was this legislation needed?” Toone said. “If it was that dire, let’s do it right and put it through the regular session.”
Idaho’s special session made national headlines this week—not because of the actions of lawmakers, but because of the actions of protesters including Emmett rancher and activist Ammon Bundy. Bundy, who is best known for leading the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, was arrested twice over the course of the three-day session on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.
On Monday, the first day of the session, a confrontation between protesters and state troopers resulted in the shattering of a glass door inside the statehouse. The protesters were attempting to push their way into the gallery overlooking the House of Representatives; the House had put a limit on seating in the gallery to ensure social distancing. Following the confrontation, House Speaker Scott Bedke allowed the protesters to fill the gallery.
“We sort of knew that there was going to be a vocal group of people who would want to be visible and heard,” Stennett said. “What I think was a misfortune was that the House did not stick to [the safety protocol that] was decided on. When people started destroying property, breaking doors, breaking glass, that started to escalate into a much larger criminal action than should have been allowed for.”
District 26 lawmakers said they expect debate over Idaho’s COVID-19 response to continue in the regular 2021 session this winter, when legislators who disagree with Gov. Brad Little’s approach will be able to introduce a wider range of bills. The special session was limited to discussions of elections and civil liability, two topics chosen by the governor himself.
Potential legislation introduced in 2021 could include measures to limit the governor’s ability to declare an emergency, measures to give the Legislature a greater say in how federal funding is distributed during an emergency, and measures to address the amount of power that public health districts hold, Stennett and Toone predicted.
“I think, unfortunately, a lot of what you’re going to see is the Legislature wanting to make itself more powerful and wanting to be in every conversation, no matter how much it sets us back in an emergency,” Stennett said.
Toone said she hoped the upcoming regular session would remain “civil” despite disagreements.
“There will be issues, but there’s a right way to do it and a wrong way to do it,” Toone said. “We’re here to listen and if you have a problem, let’s figure out a solution. But we have to do it in a civil way. Our best solutions come when those conversations can be had by both sides.”
I wonder if Michelle Stennett would criticize BLM protesters in the same manner she criticized the right?
