A YMCA camp in Ketchum to provide childcare for families on the days their children are not in school has temporarily shut down after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The Wood River Community YMCA’s Ketchum Enrichment Camp will resume operations on Nov. 9, YMCA director Jason Shearer said in an email to parents Wednesday.
“We realize the significant impact this decision has on student education and parent work life,” Shearer wrote in the email. “Our first priority is, however, the health of students and staff.”
The Enrichment Camp program, which is offered in both Ketchum and Hailey, is aimed at supplementing the two days a week that students in the Blaine County School District are physically in the classroom. Students who attend school on Monday and Wednesday can attend the YMCA program on Tuesday and Thursday, and vice versa. The program incorporates online learning and “academic enrichment,” with the rest of the time dedicated to activity and outdoor time.
The Ketchum staff member who tested positive had previously worked “in close contact” with students and youth staff on Monday, Oct. 26, during online homework time, according to the email sent Wednesday. This staff member was not symptomatic on Monday and did not return to work after Monday, Shearer said.
The YMCA does not know where the staff member contracted the virus, Shearer wrote, adding: “We have no indication of any subsequent transmission having occurred at the Y.” YMCA Ketchum youth staff who worked on Monday will quarantine until Nov. 9.
Children who did not attend the camp in Ketchum on Monday have not potentially been in close contact with the staff member, Shearer said.
The YMCA has been in contact with the South Central Public Health District, according to the email. Staff at the camp are screened for a fever every day, are “always masked, wash and sanitize frequently, and work hard to maintain [six feet] of physical distance from each other and from program participants,” Shearer wrote.
Why can’t people get same day testing on demand in Blaine County lime people in pitcher states can? What are our health officials doing beyond “masks, hand washing, and social distancing.” Those are literally medieval approaches. Colleges keep transmission down with a symptomatic testing. The Y is doing the same thing. Why can’t everyone get access to a test?
fantastic question
Get used to it. C19 is not going away ever!
How About the 10 people infected at Galina Lodge for an out of staters wedding this past Saturday ?
Did not hear about that conspiracy theory q, or read it in the news, but let me get the popcorn tell me about it 3bee
Trump 2020
Another example 4 closing Fruedman....
you wouldn"t be that plugged in here being a noob...once your here over 31 years you MAy be
