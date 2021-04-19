The Ketchum City Council today will consider a proposal to ease some of the restrictions enacted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In their meeting at 4 p.m., council members will review a new city health order that significantly relaxes limitations on public gatherings and rules for businesses. The proposed health order also makes minor changes to city’s requirement for face coverings.
Ketchum’s existing health order enacted by the City Council to limit the spread of the virus includes:
- A requirement that people in the city “shall, when in any indoor or outdoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth when members of the public are physically present and within six feet,” with some exceptions.
- A requirement that “all gatherings of non-household members shall maintain 64 square feet of space per person in every indoor and outdoor space,” or room, and a requirement that indoor or outdoor gatherings not exceed 10 people, with some exceptions.
The proposed new health order changes the regulations for gatherings and eliminates most specific regulations for businesses and work sites. It states: “All gatherings of non-household members shall be organized to maintain 6 feet of separation between parties in every indoor public space. All gatherings of non-household members in outdoor spaces are recommended to maintain 6 feet of separation between non-household parties.”
There are specified exemptions for gatherings for “political expression and religious activities,” education and some “extra-curricular activities,” among others.
The proposal for masks states: "Every person, shall, when in any indoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth when members of the public are physically present and within six (6) feet. Persons, when in outdoor public places, are recommended to completely cover their nose and mouth when members of the public are present and within six feet."
The state of Idaho has “Stage 3 Stay Healthy Guidelines” in place. It has recommendations for gatherings and business operations, including that patrons of restaurants and bars stay seated. It states that public gatherings should be limited to 50 people.
The state regulations apply unless a local entity has implemented more stringent regulations, such as Ketchum’s mask order. The state merely recommends wearing masks.
In today's meeting, the City Council could approve the proposed health order, approve an alternative order, or leave the existing order in place.
The city has enacted different versions of COVID-related health orders since March 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In