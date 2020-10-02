The Ketchum City Council voted to adopt Blaine County’s COVID-19 response plan on Tuesday during a specially scheduled meeting on Tuesday, changing the city’s response criteria from the South Central Public Health District’s to the Harvard Global Health Institute’s metrics for calculating COVID-19 transmission risk.
The 3-1 passing vote means Ketchum—like Blaine County and the school district— which will utilize the Harvard’s model is based on a seven-day rolling average, as opposed to the South Central Public Health District’s model, which uses a 14-day rolling average.
“This is a much more logical set of guidelines,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said during Tuesday’s meeting. Hamilton went on to discuss what the city would do if and when the county was to rise from yellow to orange on the risk level scale, which it did on Thursday morning. The new risk level guidelines provide recommendations and advisements based on the level that the city or county is in. Orange advises for “stay-at-home orders and/or rigorous test and trace programs.”
“This pushes us towards a ‘getting rid of COVID’ trajectory,” Hamilton said.
“Blaine County decided to create its own risk level plan because it is still in a position to focus on a suppression strategy,” the Health District said in a statement on Thursday. “Its public officials recognize the risks of being a tourist destination with a highly transient population.”
With COVID-19 cases ticking back up this month, the city will continue to monitor the situation and assess risks before taking any measures, according to Lisa Enourato, Ketchum’s public affairs and administrative services manager.
“If there appears to be a rising trend in case numbers, Ketchum, The County and other jurisdictions will work together on a coordinated response,” Enourato said in an email to the Mountain Express on Thursday.
Enourato said the topic of a stay-at-home order will be discussed at the mayors’ meeting on Monday morning and will be a topic for discussion at the city’s council meeting on Monday.
Councilman Jim Slanetz was the only opposing vote in Tuesday’s meeting. Prior to the vote, he expressed concern that the new measuring rubric would create fear in the population by separating the city from the rest of the state under a stricter, more conservative model for the risk of COVID-19 transmission. In other words, the same underlying data could look worse under Harvard’s metric than the Health District’s.
Hamilton wasn’t moved by the argument.
“I don’t think it’s living in fear, I think it’s living in reality,” she responded to Slanetz’s comments. Hamilton noted that health care workers were advocating for the move, and urged the council to defer to their expertise.
Along the same lines, the city voted unanimously to pass a new emergency order, in effect for the next 182 days. The full emergency order can be found at ketchumidaho.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
"Councilman Jim Slanetz was the only opposing vote in Tuesday’s meeting. Prior to the vote, he expressed concern that the new measuring rubric would create fear in the population by separating the city from the rest of the state under a stricter, more conservative model for the risk of COVID-19 transmission. " - IME
Slanetz ?? Someone told me he moved to Stanley...?
We had an employee with flu-like symptoms. He was able to get a test, but the results (negative) took 7 days to get. He was feeling better after 2. So he missed work and a paycheck and we missed a valuable employee for a full week. We need rapid tests!
Also Idaho Should postpone hunting season and tourism until the deadly virus is under control in Blaine county
If you thought you had Covid right now you could not get tested and in Blaine County until you have a temperature of 104 And other serious symptoms, Also Blaine county does not do any tracing that’s why we have community spread
Blaine County and Ketchum shut down testing in the middle of the pandemic what did they think was going to happen, also the president catching Covid is a hoax to take news off Trump encouraging white supremacist to standby and trump refusing to step down when he loses the election Putting our democracy in peril
Why is there no discussion on testing? Is it because there is no testing? Our health officials have failed us and articles like this let them off the hook. In CT or RI or MA or NY you can get a same day test. Why not here? Look at the data as reported in this newspaper. When we moved to stage 4, Covid cases ballooned. When kids went back to school...Covid cases ballooned. When we put people indoors without masks and appropriate social distancing (e.g. bars), cases balloon. Our county health officials are obsessed with reporting data, but they aren't contributing to protecting our health in any meaningful way. Want to help us out? Get us same day tests so our numbers can be accurate and come down like they have in New England.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In