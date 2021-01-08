A Ketchum lawmaker has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho State Legislature and House Speaker Scott Bedke, asking to work remotely during the upcoming 2021 legislative session and use a self-contained office in light of the health risks of COVID-19.
Democrat Rep. Muffy Davis, a paraplegic who uses a wheelchair, filed the lawsuit Thursday along with Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise. Both representatives cited health issues that put them at high risk of contracting a severe case of the virus.
The session is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 11.
Davis told the Idaho Mountain Express she filed the lawsuit after reaching out to House leadership multiple times throughout November and December, including via an official Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) request on Dec. 31. Davis said she did not receive a response.
“It’s unfortunate,” Davis said. “This is not what I wanted to do. I didn’t want to file a lawsuit.”
As it stands now, Davis and Chew argue, Bedke and the Legislature have not provided them reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The complaint notes that “many legislators decline to wear masks” and argues that social distancing is “difficult and impossible at times” on the House floor. Maintaining a safe distance will also likely prove challenging in the statehouse stairways and elevators, and in the open-air cubicles that function as legislators’ offices, the lawsuit says.
Davis and Chew “have been advised not to participate under these circumstances on the House floor and will be forced to limit [their] appearances and possibly miss procedural votes to protect [their] health,” the complaint states. “By failing to provide reasonable ways for Plaintiffs to access and participate, the State of Idaho is failing to provide a safe and healthy place for Plaintiffs unless reasonable accommodations are made to allow such participation.”
Davis has “on several occasions” this year sent emails to House leadership asking for the opportunity to participate in legislative proceedings remotely, but did not receive a response, according to the lawsuit.
Now Davis and Chew are taking legal action, asking for the ability to participate in the 2021 session remotely and for access to self-contained offices with doors.
Allowing lawmakers to cast votes remotely would require two-thirds approval by members of the Idaho House of Representatives. In other states, including Utah, Wyoming and Montana, legislators have been given the choice to participate remotely or appear in person, the lawsuit notes.
Bedke, R-Oakley, responded to the complaint in a statement Thursday.
“Though it’s unfortunate that negotiations have taken this turn, I will continue to move forward in good faith toward a solution workable for all members,” he said. “I can assure everyone that the Leadership Team from the House Republican Caucus is working to make a safe and productive environment where we can complete our business as quickly and effectively as possible.”
"go after other Americans for having a difference of opinion" No their going after your friends that caused the death of 5 people!
Most States whose Legislatures are scheduled to start this month have postponed their start up to a date certain a couple of months from now or when their Covid level is greatly reduced. The majority of Idaho's government apparently wants to maintain our reputation as "the Mississippi of the West. Good for Muffy and representative Chew!
This doesn't do Blaine County any good. Drop the lawsuit and get a couple Hyperbaric treatments it will be cheaper in the long run. Work for the county not against it.
In other words: Just die, who cares.
Phoney1- Ha ! They have had good results relieving the symptoms of Covid with Hyperbarics. Even clearing the congestion in the lungs which puts people on the respirator. And all the politicians got their shots first.
We know that Muffy is not the only one to request some sort of accomodation of the COVID situation for the upcoming legislative session. All said requests have been essentially denied. With all that minority Representatives have to endure in our State, this is over the top. These selfish majority leaders will leave a legacy on the wrong side of history. God help them.
What a disgrace! When the state legislature fails to protect the health of two disabled State Representatives during a deadly pandemic, the constituents of Rep. David and Rep. Chew are being denied representation in our state legislature. Sadly, I don't believe it's a coincidence that both of these Representatives are Democrats. According to the Idaho Mountain Express, Rep. Davis reached out to House leadership multiple times over the past two months (even several times over the past year) but received no response. House Speaker Bedke says "it's unfortunate that negotiations have taken this turn", but failed to take steps to resolve the issue, making a lawsuit necessary. As a District 26 voter, I am appalled and frankly angry at apparent attempts to endanger my Representative and/or limit her participation in legislative proceedings. Mr. Bedke's contempt for my Representative - and consequently my community, is noted and will not be forgotten.
Dear Muffy, Michelle, Sally, and Dick - Trump, the people that support him, and the Idaho GOP are (nearly) all horrible people, please start treating them as such.
You didn't accept the results of the election for 4 years. "RESIST", right? Now that "your team" is in power you want them to go after other Americans for having a difference of opinion? Where in history have we seen that before....? Do you recall how that worked out for everyone?
The difference? We have evidence, you do not. Also, we never stormed the Capitol, looking for legislators to hang.
This is ridiculous.... Its like EMT's saying they are not going to help people because they are scared of Covid.... Find a new job if you can't do it don't start suing people. OMG
Actually - its a reasonable request she is making. Muffy has a right to work in a safe and healthy environment. She went through the traditional channels and got no response. Now shes trying the next logical channel and one they hopefully recognize. I didn't vote for Muffy, but I don't need to in order to respect her. If we are going along with the "COVID = death" then its her right, and our responsibility, to make it safe for her to participate in the political process. Shes an elected official and we are human beings. Try to find some compassion for others.. even if they think differently. Its American to do so. Now Stennet on the other hand wanting to not have the legislature meet until "covid has been cured" needs to find the nearest exit. That, my fellow neighbor, is unacceptable. We have major issues that need resolving and our legislature can meet safely and securely (if they put their IT systems to use and allow those who need to work from home the ability to do so) in order to solve them.
Agreed. One Question about M Stennet If I may? Should anyone of us ever be required to work in a.....hazardous environment, without protection?
You are telling elected Representatives to "get a new job" because they are disabled? What century do you live in? Shameful!
Valleygirl.. One in four ADULTS in the U.S.A have a disability, including impairments with vision, hearing, mobility and cognition. Do they need a new job also? Would you say the same to the 1.3 MILLION members of Disabled American Vets. (Org.)?
