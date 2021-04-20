Ketchum City Council members on Monday decided to maintain the city’s existing regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, opting not to approve a new proposal that would relax some of the rules.
While the council did not formally vote on the matter, three of the four council members indicated to Mayor Neil Bradshaw that they thought it is too soon to ease the city’s regulations.
The city’s existing health order—enacted in November to replace a pre-existing order—includes (but is not limited to):
- A requirement that people in the city “shall, when in any indoor or outdoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth when members of the public are physically present and within six feet,” with some exceptions.
- A requirement that “all gatherings of non-household members shall maintain 64 square feet of space per person in every indoor and outdoor space,” or room, and a requirement that indoor or outdoor gatherings not exceed 10 people, with some exceptions.
- A requirement that fitness centers, public gyms and recreational facilities are limited to 10 persons in any room or area or limited to no more than one person per 64 square feet, plus other rules for cleaning and mask wearing.
The draft revised order would remove group size limits and modify some of the mask-wearing and social distancing rules.
Bradshaw said he would table the matter for a month, as city officials continue to review data about COVID-19.
For the full story, see tomorrow's Idaho Mountain Express newspaper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
These mandates have little value as long as City of Ketchum is doing nothing to enforce the rules. Anyone who has been to WS Lodge this spring is fully aware that 1) the density is much higher than 1 person per 64 square feet and 2) very few people are wearing masks even when social distancing is impossible. The is probably not much more than a nice alibi to say 'we did the right thing' when in fact little was done to enforce them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In