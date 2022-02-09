The city of Ketchum has rescinded its emergency COVID-19 public health order that requires people to wear masks in indoor public places and to maintain social distancing in some indoor settings.
By a 3-1 margin, the City Council voted Monday to immediately lift the health order that was enacted in September, near the beginning of the last surge of COVID-19 in Idaho and Blaine County. Council members Amanda Breen, Michael David and Jim Slanetz voted in favor of ending the mask mandate. Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton voted against the move, citing the concerns of local health experts and Blaine County’s “critical” COVID-19 risk status in the latest assessment by the South Central Public Health District.
The vote came after a prepared statement by Mayor Neil Bradshaw calling for the council to lift the mandate “on behalf of the children of the Wood River Valley.” Masks have “debatable effectiveness” in stopping the spread of the coronavirus and are “detrimental to children in many ways,” including putting strain on their mental health, Bradshaw said.
“We need to pivot to learning to live with the virus,” he said, noting that the city has been taking mitigation measures for nearly two years.
Ending the mandate would be the start of a “return to normal,” Bradshaw said.
“Health policy is not just about lives—it’s about livelihoods,” he said.
The health order mandated that people wear masks in indoor public places where maintaining a distance of 6 feet is not possible, with some exemptions, including children younger than 5. It also required that groups of non-household members stay 6 feet apart at gatherings in indoor public places and recommended social distancing for groups of people not from the same household at outdoor gatherings.
Violations of the order were punishable by a fine of $100, though the city did not actively enforce the order or issue fines.
Before the vote, Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin told city leaders that after a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases last month fueled by the omicron variant of COVID-19, Blaine County is on the “downhill side” of the surge. The county’s seven-day daily moving average of 55 cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents on Monday was still high, he noted, but has come down sharply since mid-January, when it was about three times higher.
Blaine County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate of 14% had dropped from a high of 42%, McLaughlin said, and the county’s 85% vaccination rate among residents 5 and older was among the highest in the nation.
“We are trending in a good direction,” he said.
Three council members started their statements on the issue with criticism of the highly negative nature of some public comments about the city’s emergency health order.
David said many of the dozens of emails submitted to the city recently were “disrespectful” and “condescending.” In the emails, he was accused of taking money for previous votes in favor of the health order and of being a “fool,” he said.
“The biggest thing is respect for others’ decisions,” he said.
Breen said she was “really, really disappointed” in many of the written comments, some of which appeared to have come from an organized campaign against the mask mandate. Calling some comments “incredibly harsh,” she said she was labeled as “corrupt” and was characterized as a guard of a Nazi concentration camp. Indeed, a six-page commentary submitted to the city in January by Ketchum resident James Hungelmann includes lyrics to a multi-verse song called “Saving Amanda, from Buchenwald.”
The song states that Breen has supported a “Heil! Agenda way beyond her pay grade.”
“Amanda, you ravaged our lives. Your ‘Harvard Health Security’—all filthy f’n lies,” it states.
As a public official, she can take criticism, Breen said, but comments should be respectful.
“It is absolutely beyond the pale,” she said.
As for whether to end the mask mandate, David said he believed it was time for the city and local officials to “get out of the public health business” and leave decisions about mask wearing up to individuals, doctors and business operators. He is vaccinated and recently had COVID-19, he said.
Breen questioned whether an emergency still existed in Blaine County and noted that the city is not enforcing the health order. On the other hand, she noted, Dr. Terry O’Connor, a St. Luke’s emergency physician and the regional EMS director, asked the city in a Feb. 6 email to maintain the order and its “effective mitigation” to limit impacts on “an already overworked health-care sector.”
“Although we are seeing a reassuring turn from an apparent peak of infections, it is important to note this is still the highest prevalence of infection we have seen in our community in the last two years,” O’Connor said.
Hamilton—who also noted she was disappointed in many of the public comments—said city leaders should listen to health experts, such as O’Connor. Though people are tired of wearing masks, she said, the city should ask that they “hold out for a little longer” to help health-care workers and keep hospitals fully open.
“I think there’s a lot of evidence that masks are helpful,” she said.
Slanetz said he believes it is “government overreach” to mandate masks, though he understands that “the community is very divided.” It is “rough on kids” to wear a mask for an extended period, and some studies have shown that masks aren’t an effective COVID-19 mitigation measure, he said. Lifting the mandate would show “compassion” and open a path to normalcy, he said.
Breen—who has been widely supportive of city mitigation measures—said she has heard significant support of the city’s actions from citizens.
“I am a firm supporter of public health measures when they are necessary,” she said.
In the end, Breen opted to vote with David and Slanetz to rescind the order and mask mandate.
David noted that people can voluntarily wear masks and businesses can implement their own rules about masks and COVID-19 vaccination.
Breen noted that the Blaine County School District maintains its own, separate policy about mask wearing in schools.
Bradshaw lauded the decision by stating that the spread of “empathy” and “kindness” would help put the community on “the road to normalcy.” ￼
Never thought an an anti-vaxxer FOX News follower could use any title similar to common sense. Lol
Never thought of that. Perhaps you're right. I'm a liberal. Shout out to all those anti-vax Fox-newsers; would you ever consider being "commonsense?" Obviously I'm disqualified from answering.
Councilmember Michael unwittingly summed it up perfectly. He said the comments were “disrespectful” and “condescending.” “The biggest thing is respect for others’ decisions.” Can you see the irony? Listen to yourselves. If you want to know why the public reacted so harshly to your authoritarian edicts, it's because you weren't respecting others' decisions. You were forcing citizens to do what YOU wanted them to do, not what was best for them, determined between them and their doctors. You were all being "fools" in listening to only one source of information; the corrupt government big pharma bureaucrats, because that is exactly what the South Central Health District is. Big Pharma has made billions of dollars because of these fear mandates. Doesn't that give you pause? Didn't democrats used to be against big business? Or was that just a convenient fairy tale? At least this whole bioweapon plandemic has revealed the corruption of bureaucrats, hospitals, CDC, Fauci and yes, politicians who didn't have either the intelligence or courage to dig deeper than the lies and propaganda. This is a complex corruption but perhaps two words can illuminate the situation for you: natural immunity. Why were these health bureaucrats fighting so hard to suppress the truth that natural immunity protects you for more than 9 months, which is what the CDC is now saying?! Council members, I hope that your recent decision allows you to begin to heal and wake from your brainwashing sleep. When that happens, the rest of us will have some compassion for your feelings of betrayal and anger because that is what we have been dealing with this entire time. Celebrate your awakening. And the rest of us will continue to celebrate freedom. Sometimes it's good to have to fight for it.
LOL "kindness." There's an old saying that starts with "Do unto others..." And now we have a new one: "Let's Go Bradshaw!" Kindness, my arse.
Empathy and kindness from the mayor? That’s a good one.
What happens in Ketchum, stays in Ketchum. Avoid Ketchum.
