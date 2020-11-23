Ketchum City Council members and Mayor Neil Bradshaw will hold a special meeting today, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m. to hear an update from Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin on COVID-19 in Ketchum and the Wood River Valley, and to consider a new public health order for the city. City Council members are expected to vote on the proposed health order after the update from McLaughlin.
Ketchum has been operating under health orders approved by City Council members earlier this year, as well as the state of Idaho's Stage 2 COVID-19 rules and guidelines. Blaine County is currently in the "critical" risk category for the coronavirus, as ranked in the county's own risk-assessment model. The "critical" rating is the highest risk rating in the model.
For full coverage of the City Council's decision, see the Wednesday, Nov. 25, edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Any city orders will just be dress-up if the County and City of Hailey and FMAA do nothing about screening incoming and outgoing passengers. And the locals will suffer as the tourists run free.
