The city of Ketchum has rescinded its emergency COVID-19 public health order that requires people to wear masks in indoor public places and to maintain social distancing in some indoor settings.

By a 3-1 margin, the City Council voted Monday to immediately lift the health order that was enacted in September, near the beginning of the last surge of COVID-19 in Idaho and Blaine County. Council members Amanda Breen, Michael David and Jim Slanetz voted in favor of ending the mask mandate. Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton voted against the move, citing the concerns of local health experts and Blaine County’s “critical” COVID-19 risk status in the latest assessment by the South Central Public Health District.

The vote came after a prepared statement by Mayor Neil Bradshaw calling for the council to lift the mandate “on behalf of the children of the Wood River Valley.” Masks have “debatable effectiveness” in stopping the spread of the coronavirus and are “detrimental to children in many ways,” including putting strain on their mental health, Bradshaw said.

“We need to pivot to learning to live with the virus,” he said, noting that the city has been taking mitigation measures for nearly two years.

Ending the mandate would be the start of a “return to normal,” Bradshaw said.

“Health policy is not just about lives—it’s about livelihoods,” he said.

