The city of Ketchum has rescinded its emergency COVID-19 public health order that requires people to wear masks in indoor public places and to maintain social distancing in some indoor settings.
By a 3-1 margin, the City Council voted Monday to immediately lift the health order that was enacted in September, near the beginning of the last surge of COVID-19 in Idaho and Blaine County. Council members Amanda Breen, Michael David and Jim Slanetz voted in favor of ending the mask mandate. Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton voted against the move, citing the concerns of local health experts and Blaine County’s “critical” COVID-19 risk status in the latest assessment by the South Central Public Health District.
The vote came after a prepared statement by Mayor Neil Bradshaw calling for the council to lift the mandate “on behalf of the children of the Wood River Valley.” Masks have “debatable effectiveness” in stopping the spread of the coronavirus and are “detrimental to children in many ways,” including putting strain on their mental health, Bradshaw said.
“We need to pivot to learning to live with the virus,” he said, noting that the city has been taking mitigation measures for nearly two years.
Ending the mandate would be the start of a “return to normal,” Bradshaw said.
“Health policy is not just about lives—it’s about livelihoods,” he said.
For more on the decision, plus full coverage and reaction, pick up Wednesday's issue of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Shocked and grateful that we are past the tyrannical dictation and moving into adjusting and moving on with life. Now it's time for hailey to wake up and get rid of these ridiculous mandates.
Thank you!!! It is time to let people decide what is best for their own personal health. The government has no right to impose a one-size-fits-all mandate on the governed. We have been mislead so many times and in so many ways during this pandemic. The American people are capable of reading the data, assessing their own personal health, and deciding the best path for themselves and their children.
Freedom!
I just get tired or remembering a mask when I go to Apples or Atkinsons
Asian kids have been wearing masks in various settings for decades.
It's incredible how soft American kids are.
Pre-COVID, the Japanese wore masks for various reasons. Their well-documented teen suicide rate over 15 years varied between 20% and 60% higher vs that in the US. I'm glad US kids aren't "tough" like that.
Asian? There’s 48 Asian countries. Most have never worn masks. American kids may have gotten soft but it’s not because they aren’t required to become robots of the state. It’s because personal responsibility threatens liberal ideology and so they’ve been conditioned otherwise. What a Ridiculous comment.
Huh??
Arrogance and ignorance… a mayor that won’t say whether he’s vaccinated or not knows more than scientists. And his minions went along with it. No wonder he only won 35% to get re-elected, and why we have one of the largest amounts of infections in Idaho. Some advise: protect yourselves and ignore these fools.
Yes! Protect yourself! Or move to California where the government pretends to protect you.
By the way, the science says masks are useless.
Agreed!
The valley is the most vaccinated, masked and social distanced in Idaho yet the most infected. You want the politicians to keep doing the same thing they’ve done for two years which has failed?
By all means, protect yourself! When have you ever heard someone against mandates suggest you shouldn’t protect yourself however you think is best. If you have a mask or want 6 feet, I’ll smile at you and respect that.
Mental health of children concern is a false flag. Kids are adaptable. How many mental health cases of children being treated for mask wearing disorder? Bradshaw sounds like Joe Rogan.
Why do you want kids to wear masks?
I personally know 3 (young) local teenagers who have attempted suicide in the past year. Don't tell me "Mental Health of children" is a false flag. Our kids have borne the brunt of the COVID restrictions over the last two years so that our sr. and unhealthy (you, atelier 31?) population can feel less at risk. I'm done. If you're scared, stay home, find a remote job if you need one and have your groceries delivered.
The science didn’t change. The politics did.
Better late than never.
Interesting reasoning. Many of us have been saying this for nearly two years.
Welcome to the discussion.
