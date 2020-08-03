The City of Ketchum has added the discussion topic of “requiring city employees to wear masks in city work-places” to Monday's city council meeting agenda.
The move comes after two city council members, Amanda Breen and Courtney Hamilton, voiced their concerns last Wednesday over city leaders, namely Mayor Neil Bradshaw and City Administrator Suzanne Frick, opting not to wear masks while socially distanced within council chambers when public comment is not being taken. Now the city will formally discuss the matter in a meeting scheduled for Monday at 4 p.m.
The debate over masks has been a continuous source of contention in city council since early last month, when Ketchum passed its emergency health order legally requiring masks to be worn in certain public settings.
The order includes several allowances. Bradshaw, who at the time opposed the order in favor of a less stringent resolution, has often been seen without a mask in City Hall. He maintains that under the order, he is not required to wear a mask inside council meetings because the chambers do not qualify as a public space unless the public is invited inside.
The city council will also discuss the city’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2021, which will begin on Oct. 1. That plan includes a range of cuts in anticipation of the fiscal impacts of COVID-19. During Wednesday's special meeting introducing the plan, Hamilton voiced concerns over what she called a lack of transparency and analysis behind what's driving those cuts. Expect more detail and discussion on that during Monday's session.
To livestream tonight's meeting, visit ketchumidaho.org. Pick up the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express for the full story.
Science , actually study previous science on mask wearing and study’s airborne Illnesses. The mask proves no affect with exception of making one feel better . If the illness was prevalent it would be on you and around you and not just in your breath . What is being done to promote social distancing and washing of hands and covering mouths when coughing . Look up previous airborne illnesses and actually learn by history instead of joining in on things your not educated in .
Study, not study's. Effect, not affect. The exception or an exception not exception. You're, not your.
petty.....distracting...someone needs to focus on getting us all tested.
Would be a good time to remove the resolution, (not my comments)
[yawn]
Would be a good time to remove the resolution all together.
