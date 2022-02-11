Ketchum business operators have varying opinions about the city’s move on Monday to terminate its emergency COVID-19 health order that required masks in indoor public places.
In a survey of about a dozen businesses, some business operators said they will continue to ask customers to wear masks, while others have ended the requirement.
“We just want to be consistent with our staff so they know what to expect,” said Mary Geddes, manager of Sturtevants sports store. “So as long as Blaine County is still at a critical risk level, we will continue to wear masks.”
The South Central Public Health District rated Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level as “critical” in its bi-weekly risk assessment on Jan. 27 and maintained that status in a new update Thursday.
The city’s health order had been in place since mid-September. It mandated that people wear masks in indoor public places where maintaining a distance of 6 feet is not possible, with some exemptions, including one for children younger than 5. It also required that groups of non-household members stay 6 feet apart at gatherings in indoor public places and recommended social distancing for groups of people not from the same household at outdoor gatherings.
Violations of the order were punishable by a fine of $100, though the city did not actively enforce the order or issue fines.
The Ketchum City Council voted 3-1 on Monday to rescind the order, with Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton opposing the move. She advised that the city follow the advice of health experts, including Dr. Terry O’Connor of St. Luke’s Wood River, who said the mandate should not be lifted.
Blaine County, Sun Valley and Hailey still have mask mandates in place. Bellevue and Carey do not.
Cathy Swink, co-owner of Valley Apothecary pharmacy in central Ketchum, said Blaine County’s high COVID-19 vaccination rate opened the door for an end to the mask mandate. According the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 81% of Blaine County residents age 5 and older are fully vaccinated.
“I think it’s time, [considering] our high percentage of vaccine rates,” Swink said. “I think I would have a different opinion if I lived in eastern or northern Idaho, [areas] where the health-care system is seeing a huge struggle.”
St Luke’s Wood River hospital has not had bed shortages, but the South Central Public Health District’s risk assessment Thursday stated that the overall impact of COVID-19 on regional hospitals is “critical” because of staff shortages and an ongoing blood shortage.
The Limelight Hotel on Main Street has no plans to end its requirement of proof of vaccination for entry, a manager stated. The Limelight reported mostly positive public reaction to the rule, and has become somewhat of a gathering spot for people in the community most concerned about COVID exposure.
Operators of Perry’s restaurant and the Pioneer Saloon said employees will still be masked but customers can choose whether to wear a mask. Both businesses cited public pushback as a reason for the new policy.
“We won’t be asking our customers to wear masks because they have been getting upset when asked to,” said Christian Ochoa of the Pioneer Saloon.
Both restaurants’ policies represent a common theme among businesses in Ketchum: a more relaxed approach as the pandemic stretches on. John Gorham, co-owner of Johnny G’s Subshack restaurant, said that early on in the pandemic he wore a mask and required customers to do the same. However, after months of kitchen sweat beading up under his masks and missing out on true face-to-face contact with customers, he is “throwing in the mask,” he said.
“When [Ketchum] put the mask mandate back in place [on Sept. 14], that’s when I kind of stopped caring,” Gorham said. “I wear it when it’s required and I’ll certainly never make a big stink about it, but when I’m in my own place, I’m taking it off.”
Some businesses in town, however, are taking a more conservative approach because of personal connections to the disease. Christopher Trollan, an employee at Backwoods Mountain Sports, said that the store’s staff has been ravaged by COVID-19 a couple of times, and that has presented operational challenges.
“I also have a family member in their 80s who has had two heart attacks, so we have signage up and are actively encouraging our customers to wear masks,” he said.
On Monday, Mayor Neil Bradshaw made clear he is focused on moving forward from the pandemic with the decision to lift the mask mandate.
“The road to normalcy is paved with empathy, tolerance and kindness,” he said to the City Council after their vote. “I am thankful to everyone in our community for all that they have done over the last two years.”
Swink summed up where she thinks things now stand in Ketchum.
“Now the onus is on the individuals,” she said. “If you’re not vaccinated, that’s on you.” ￼
