A federal vaccine advisory committee decided not to make a recommendation this week on whether to lift a pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, saying it wanted to review more information on what caused rare but severe blood clots in six women after they received the vaccine.
After Wednesday’s decision, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it could be seven to 10 days before a determination is made about resuming use of the one-dose J&J vaccine.
The South Central Public Health District and the St. Luke’s Health System—as well other health-care providers across the state—suspended administering the J&J vaccine Tuesday, after the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended an immediate “pause” in its use to allow the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to review the cases and assess their significance.
Six women ages 18 to 48 developed symptoms, including headaches, six to 13 days after the J&J vaccination. They were diagnosed with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis—blood clots in the brain. One woman in Virginia died in March. On Wednesday, a seventh case of a vaccinated woman who developed blood clotting was revealed.
The blood-clot cases are about one in a million. As of Tuesday, more than 7.1 million doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered in the United States.
The committee is scheduled to reconvene next week. After reviewing whether there is a direct link between the vaccine and the cases of blood clots, it could recommend resuming use of the J&J vaccine in people 18 and older, extending the pause or continuing the pause for specific populations.
“People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health-care provider,” St. Luke’s stated Tuesday.
Vaccination continues across Idaho
Despite the pause in the use of the J&J vaccine, efforts to vaccinate Idahoans age 16 and older are continuing at a steady pace.
Of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines—Moderna, Pfizer and J&J—the vast majority of doses administered in Idaho have been the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which are now widely available. As of Tuesday, 30,673 Idahoans had received the J&J vaccine. By Thursday morning, 548,760 Idahoans—39.2% of residents ages 16-plus—had been vaccinated, with 380,191 listed as fully vaccinated (with either the required one or two doses, depending on the brand), the state Department of Health and Welfare reported.
In Blaine County, 12,528 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine—two-thirds of the population age 16 and older.
Currently, all Idahoans age 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16-18 years old.
Idaho is scheduled to receive 57,590 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, reflecting a decline in number caused by the pause in distribution of the J&J vaccine, Dave Jeppesen, director of the Department of Health and Welfare, said in a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.
Jeppesen noted that the state’s seven-day moving average of cases per 100,000 population had dropped to below 15, a positive development. That number peaked on Dec. 9 at 90.4. Despite the drop, Jeppesen said, he is “concerned” about a slight increase in COVID-related hospitalizations.
By Thursday morning, Idaho had recorded 184,347 cases of COVID-19, with 2,006 deaths attributed to the disease. In Blaine County, 2,324 cases had been recorded, with 18 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In the Tuesday briefing, Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho state epidemiologist, said Pfizer has applied for federal emergency-use authorization to administer its vaccine to U.S. residents ages 12-15.
“That’s great news,” Hahn said.
The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has applied for emergency-use authorization for its vaccine to be administered to U.S. adults, Hahn said. In use in other countries, some recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine have also developed blood clots, she noted.
Hahn said the blood clots that developed in recipients of the J&J vaccine are thought to be “extremely rare.” She said no cases of blood clots developing in recipients of the J&J vaccine have been discovered in Idaho.
Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Idaho public health administrator, said Tuesday that the state’s goal is to have 80% of the population vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and an adviser to the White House, has said a nationwide vaccination percentage of 70-90% could be required to reach herd immunity, the level of immunity in the population at which person-to-person spread of a disease becomes unlikely.
