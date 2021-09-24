The city of Sun Valley has not taken steps to enact a COVID-19 vaccination requirement after three City Council members expressed interest in the idea earlier this month.
On Sept. 2, City Council President Michelle Griffith and Councilors Jane Conard and Keith Saks directed to Mayor Peter Hendricks and City Attorney Matt Johnson to draft an ordinance for the city to again mandate masks in specified situations and to research the possibility of requiring vaccinations against COVID-19. Councilman Brad DuFur was absent from the meeting because of a family emergency.
In a special meeting Sept. 14, the City Council voted to enact a health order mandating that masks be worn indoors in public places. Mayor Peter Hendricks included on the agenda a discussion—not to be acted upon—about a potential vaccine requirement.
In the meeting, Johnson said the city would likely face a legal challenge and resistance from the Idaho Legislature.
“There’s just a lot of uncertainty as to how this will all play out,” he said.
DuFur expressed concern about how a COVID-19 vaccine requirement would affect businesses and how it would be enforced.
City Administrator Walt Femling voiced concerns about the effects a mandate would have on staffing levels in city government and that it could prompt losses in local tax revenues generated from tourism.
Conard advocated for a vaccine requirement.
“If there’s a will, if people are behind it, it could be done,” she said.
Conard expressed concern about mounting COVID-19 case numbers putting pressure on health systems in Idaho.
“We are straining our medical system and we are subjecting people to illness that is not necessary,” she said.
After an hour of discussion on the matter, the meeting was adjourned.
On Wednesday, Hendricks said there has been no additional discussion about the issue since the Sept. 14 meeting. He has not yet developed an agenda for the City Council’s next meeting on Oct. 7, he said.
"In the meeting, Johnson said the city would likely face a legal challenge and resistance from the Idaho Legislature. " - Matt Johnson, attorney for both Sun Valley and Ketchum cities, IME, 9/24/21
Matt, Sun Valley citizens are sick, some have died and others presently live in terror here because of Covid's Delta, believed to have been originally brought here by S.V. guests. Not a snowball's chance in The Duchin Room that the Idaho Legislature - as bizarre as it is - will sue S.V. city, whose citizens fund the Republican Party so reliably in Idaho. Moreover, nothing in the Idaho Constitution gives the legislature the standing or a cause of action to maintain such an action against the city. Idaho's legislature may make noisy sounds, but any Idaho court, including the Idaho Supremes, which members are also subject to re-election, knows exactly that. I won't assign a motive for Lawyer Johnson's biased comment, but I won't entertain it further until he presents a cited brief to the public record supporting his public comments. Sun Valley's council has two credible lawyers sitting as councilpersons. I am saddened they were required to listen to such nonsense from the City's attorney. It must have been embarrassing for them to hear a contractor for the city speak no recklessly.
We are two years into this with more people sick in Idaho at this moment, it is like it will never stop, Ha ! We need to all stop using microwave ovens for two weeks !
Jane- the people are NOT behind the mandatory vaccine idea. Such a requirement already caused Sun Valley company to cancel the Jazz Festival, losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in the Valley. Get with it! Save our resort and the livelihoods of people who work here!
@GoddessNot - S.V. Resort is the biggest real estate developer in Idaho. Jazz festivals don't even tickle the coffers of Sinclair.
Conard/Conrad, Saks and Griffith are not MDs.
The “stick” ain’t a smart idea, Michelle, get a clue.
Walt was am amazing Sheriff, true to his creed. He’s cerebral, and well-thought out. This isn’t lottery time, Broheme, you don’t incentivize the vaccine. It’s a personal choice, like Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. Idaho4ewe, what part did you miss in Civic Class?
I paid close attention in Civics Class to the part where we are supposed to contribute to the health of our community through taking personal responsibility over our behavior and how it affects others. Also, while I didn't get as much from sunday school as my mother would have liked, I did get the "love our neighbor, as ourself" part. Sorry you missed both those classes.
Snarky as always, identify yourself, alien.
The Constitution protects my personal liberties from the Xanax-wielding Pfizer beast.
You’re no MD or engineer of anything other than division and hate.
God’s glory isn’t shining on you, sadly you missed that. Come on, potato head, get out from under the dirt; I suspect you’re semi-intelligent, dig deep into that soul, free yourself from the underworld.
@ Dougie - Don't recall discussing the plague years in Civics.... Which century did you attend high school in...?
You’re a plague, a silly little person with no expertise or experience. Add something worthwhile, or stfu.
@ Dougie - OMG, help, please.
I am stumped as to why Mr Foley left out the key interchange at that meeting. Mr Fremling said that a vaccine mandate for city employees would cause 1/3 of them to quit and that he would not be able to replace them. He was not asked how he, as their boss, what working to incent them to become vaccinated for their own health and the health of those with whom they come into contact. He was asked what kind of incentives might work. It came across as if Mr Fremling was against vaccinations.
@Id4us - Both Walt and Matt are mouthpieces for Mayor Henricks, who is lackey for S.V. Resorts. All are bluffing. Personnel will not resign their gravy jobs with City. Council rightfully should call their bluff. Moreover, were DuFur not unopposed in coming election, I suspect he would vote for mandate. Note, however, he has disqualified himself previously for conflicts involving S.V. Resort, which is why he should not be a S.V. City council member.
