As COVID vaccination mandates continue to rankle political divisions in the U.S., some Wood River Valley businesses are taking safety matters into their own hands by requiring proof of vaccination upon entry.
That’s happening despite state and local governments opting not to require vaccinations amid rising concerns over the new Omicron COVID variant.
The Limelight Hotel in Ketchum, owned by the Aspen Skiing Co., has implemented a vaccine requirement for anyone on the premises. General Manager John Curnow said the mandatory requirement was made companywide.
“All guests staying at Limelight Hotel Ketchum and dining in the lounge, as well as all of our employees, are required to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination,” Curnow said. “While we certainly recognize the inconvenience of mask enforcement and capacity restrictions, these rules are non-negotiable.”
Curnow said the policy is based on guidance and recommendations issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health authorities, which he said maintain that “the COVID-19 vaccine has been determined to be a safe and effective measure for preventing COVID-19 infection.”
Last week the Wood River Community YMCA implemented a new policy that will provide relief for those who have been exercising in the facility wearing face masks, which can hinder breathing during heavy exercise. Anyone showing proof of full vaccination can now exercise and attend classes at the YMCA unmasked.
Proof of full vaccination (two shots, in most cases) is required to enter the Limelight or go unmasked in the YMCA, as well as to attend events at the Argyros Theater in Ketchum. Proof of booster shots is not required at this time.
Argyros Theater Executive Director Casey Mott said the company gave a great deal of thought into vaccine requirements before implementing one many weeks ago.
“Over the course of last summer, performing arts businesses across much of the world coalesced around safety policies that included both vaccine verification and mask wearing,” Mott said. “We watched these trends unfold, compared them to insights about our own community and customers, and determined that these were the right policies for us to adopt as well.”
Mott said live-event venues tend to have a higher level of crowd density, relative to other kinds of buildings.
“From a respiratory disease standpoint, that makes us more of a high-risk environment,” he said. “Given that, we determined that a higher standard of safety and precaution was appropriate for our business and our customers.”
Prior to the holiday season, local government officials expressed concern about tourists’ bringing COVID to the valley, where 78% of Blaine County residents over age 5 have been fully vaccinated. That’s far higher than the state at large; as of Tuesday, just under 52% of eligible Idahoans were fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.
According to the CDC, 61% of the vaccine-eligible population in the U.S. has been fully vaccinated. ￼
