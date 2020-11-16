The number of Idahoans who filed a continued claim for unemployment insurance benefits was essentially unchanged for the week ending Nov. 7, with 8,143 state residents filing, only 19 more than the previous week, the Idaho Department of Labor reported. The four-week moving average for continued claims decreased slightly, from 8,187 for the week ending Oct. 31 to 8,127.
Initial claims for unemployment benefits totaled 5,008 for the week ending Nov. 7, increasing by 1,089 claims, while the four-week moving average was up by 10 percent, to 4,021, the department reported.
The state’s last tabulated monthly unemployment rate was 6.1 percent, in September.
In Blaine County, 79 residents filed continued claims for unemployment and 64 residents filed initial claims during the week.
The department paid out $5.8 million in claims during the week ending Nov. 7, the same amount for the week ending Oct. 31. Of the federal CARES Act programs, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation payments paid out $1.5 million, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program paid out $2.3 million and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation paid out $200,000.
Total benefit payments to laid-off Idahoans attributed to COVID-19 have reached $913 million, the department reported. Regular state unemployment insurance benefits made up $210.1 million of the total, with federal programs accounting for the balance.
