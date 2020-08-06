As COVID-19 response shifts from a statewide model to regional ones, the South Central Public Health District’s Board of Directors has created a plan outlining response criteria. The health district will use this plan to determine risk levels throughout its jurisdiction, which will allow officials to enact or remove restrictions as needed.
According to a press release from the health district on Wednesday, the public health board approved these guidelines to provide clearer assessments for communities, so each can easily analyze its localized risk levels and possible mitigation strategies.
“This guidance will help our elected leaders, our school districts, our businesses, and our residents understand risk levels in their counties,” Board of Health Chair Linda Montgomery stated. “We all have a part to play in protecting the most vulnerable in our communities and these risk levels can helps us each make responsible decisions to protect against this disease.”
The risk levels, which range from minimal to critical, will be based on three to four metrics monitored by the health district. Those metrics include the number of new daily cases in each of the health district’s eight counties, including Blaine, as well as the rate of positive COVID-19 tests, hospital capacity and whether or not a significant outbreak has occurred at a hospital, school, group living facility or within a “critical infrastructure services” department, such as law enforcement, fire department or utilities departments.
Each level of risk corresponds with a list of mitigation strategies, which the health district or communities may institute if they deem it necessary to control the spread.
The move comes as Idaho shifts responsibility for COVID-19 response away from the state and onto regional health districts. The decision aims to allow health districts and communities more flexibility.
Statewide, Gov. Brad Little announced on Thursday that Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of its rebound plan.
“No matter the risk category, public health officials urge all residents to take extra precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Wednesday’s press release states. “This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing a mask in public places, washing hands frequently, sanitizing commonly touched surfaces regularly, and isolating immediately if you begin showing symptoms of any virus.”
The South Central Public Health District also still has two hotlines for COVID-related questions, in English at 208-737-1138 and in Spanish at 208-737-5965.
Risk levels will be assessed every 14 days, and information will be updated on the health district’s website every other week on Thursdays by 5 p.m. For more information visit phd5.idaho.gov.
