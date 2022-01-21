The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recorded a new single-day high of 4,537 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state’s seven-day moving average of new daily cases hovers around peak levels recorded during major surges last fall and winter.

The new record high came after new single-day highs were recorded three times last week.

Among the recent new cases of COVID-19 was one Blaine County resident reported to have died this week from complications of the virus, Health and Welfare’s website indicates. Additional information was not available by press time.

The South Central Public Health District was monitoring 947 confirmed and 199 probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County on Wednesday. The county’s population is approximately 23,000. That’s nearly 5% of the population—just under one in 20 people. (Visitors are not counted among Blaine's totals; they are counted in their home state.)

The Health District has rated Blaine County’s risk level for COVID-19 as “critical.”

Meanwhile, the data reported by the Department of Health and Welfare for the last two weeks is significantly incomplete, the department stated on its coronavirus website. On Wednesday, Idaho had a backlog of approximately 32,100 positive COVID-19 tests that were awaiting follow-up by local health districts, the department stated.

By Wednesday, Health and Welfare had recorded 348,949 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,292 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The department had recorded 4,516 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 28 deaths.

Federal government, St. Luke’s offering services

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 fuels a surge in cases nationwide, the federal government is now offering free, at-home COVID-19 tests and free masks. Through the COVIDtests.gov website, U.S. households can each order four test kits. The government is also planning to distribute 400 million N95 face masks for free through pharmacies, grocery stores and health centers. Masks rated as N95 provide more protection than cloth masks or typical surgical masks.

St. Luke’s issued a reminder this week that it does not offer walk-in care at its Family Medicine Clinic in Hailey but does offer same-day appointments for acute care needs based on availability. Walk-in care is provided on Saturdays at the Physician Office Annex at the Ketchum campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, St. Luke’s offers virtual care services through its myChart online portal. Virtual care services are available seven days a week for common conditions such as sinus symptoms, earaches, sore throats, eye irritations, urinary-tract infections and rashes.

“St. Luke’s patients can log into their myChart account, answer a few questions about symptoms and begin a virtual visit with the next available St. Luke’s urgent care provider,” St. Luke’s stated.

For more information, go to www.stlukesonline.org. ￼