The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recorded a new single-day high of 4,537 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state’s seven-day moving average of new daily cases hovers around peak levels recorded during major surges last fall and winter.
The new record high came after new single-day highs were recorded three times last week.
Among the recent new cases of COVID-19 was one Blaine County resident reported to have died this week from complications of the virus, Health and Welfare’s website indicates. Additional information was not available by press time.
The South Central Public Health District was monitoring 947 confirmed and 199 probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County on Wednesday. The county’s population is approximately 23,000. That’s nearly 5% of the population—just under one in 20 people. (Visitors are not counted among Blaine's totals; they are counted in their home state.)
The Health District has rated Blaine County’s risk level for COVID-19 as “critical.”
Meanwhile, the data reported by the Department of Health and Welfare for the last two weeks is significantly incomplete, the department stated on its coronavirus website. On Wednesday, Idaho had a backlog of approximately 32,100 positive COVID-19 tests that were awaiting follow-up by local health districts, the department stated.
By Wednesday, Health and Welfare had recorded 348,949 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,292 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The department had recorded 4,516 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 28 deaths.
Federal government, St. Luke’s offering services
As the omicron variant of COVID-19 fuels a surge in cases nationwide, the federal government is now offering free, at-home COVID-19 tests and free masks. Through the COVIDtests.gov website, U.S. households can each order four test kits. The government is also planning to distribute 400 million N95 face masks for free through pharmacies, grocery stores and health centers. Masks rated as N95 provide more protection than cloth masks or typical surgical masks.
St. Luke’s issued a reminder this week that it does not offer walk-in care at its Family Medicine Clinic in Hailey but does offer same-day appointments for acute care needs based on availability. Walk-in care is provided on Saturdays at the Physician Office Annex at the Ketchum campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As Idaho’s COVID-19 cases continue to surge to higher levels, one of the state’s top medical professionals warned that medical systems are und…
In addition, St. Luke’s offers virtual care services through its myChart online portal. Virtual care services are available seven days a week for common conditions such as sinus symptoms, earaches, sore throats, eye irritations, urinary-tract infections and rashes.
“St. Luke’s patients can log into their myChart account, answer a few questions about symptoms and begin a virtual visit with the next available St. Luke’s urgent care provider,” St. Luke’s stated.
For more information, go to www.stlukesonline.org. ￼
According to this article, Blaine County residents = 23,000. Deaths WITH (not 'from') covid during the two years of this craziness = 28. Therefore, total percent deaths WITH covid = 0.1%. See, that wasn't too difficult, was it? The answer to the simple math problem is 0.1%, otherwise known as ZERO PERCENT. Folks, if you are a healthy human at any age, you have a ZERO PERCENT chance of dying from covid. If you are not healthy, then start thinking about what you need to do to improve your health. Exercise and healthy organic low-sugar diets are a good place to start. What is really going on here? How can we trust so-called 'experts' that are purposely hiding these simple math numbers from us and forcing us into a complete radical change of our society based upon a virus that has a ZERO percent chance of killing us? Can we get an article that congratulates us on our healthy lifestyles to the point that, even though we are a tourist destination for people from around the world, which means our exposure is higher than most places, our local .1% WITH covid death rate is less than the country's .2% death rate. Yay Blaine County citizens! Keep up the healthy lifestyle. Chances are that's why you moved here in the first place.
Yes C’mon, you’re right. The likelihood of you dying from COVID is low, but the 7+ (Omicron Ro = 7+) people you infect and the 7+ each of them infect, and on, and on, may not be as fortunate. It’s a *public* health issue, not an individual health issue
