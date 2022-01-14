The COVID-19 surge in Idaho will likely worsen in coming weeks and put added stress on health-care systems, state health officials said Tuesday.
In an online media briefing, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Idahoans should expect to see “large numbers of people come down with COVID,” a trend that will drive down the state’s capacity for health care.
“Over the past few weeks, we have seen the effects of a very, very contagious omicron variant,” Jeppesen said.
The statewide rate of COVID-19 tests returning positive for the virus doubled from 8.6% on Dec. 25 to 17.1% on Jan. 1, Jeppesen said. Some health-care providers have reported positivity rates above 30%, Jeppesen said, six times above the state’s target of 5% or below.
Blaine County has been one of the places where the positivity rate has recently reached or exceeded 30%. In the first week of January, Health and Welfare called Blaine one of the state’s COVID-19 “hotspots,” with 493 new cases.
Omicron is infecting people much faster than its predecessor, the delta variant, Jeppesen said, putting renewed pressure on Idaho’s hospitals and health clinics.
“Health-care systems are under a tremendous amount of stress right now, and we expect this to get worse before it gets better,” he said.
Statewide, COVID-19 cases are soaring to record highs. On Wednesday, the state recorded 2,821 new cases, numerous times greater than the hundreds of cases per day often being recorded before the omicron surge. The state’s seven-day moving average of new daily cases per 100,000 population was 62.7 on Wednesday, rising sharply from 16.8 on Dec. 19.
The state had recorded approximately 334,000 COVID-19 cases by Wednesday, contributing to 4,260 deaths since the pandemic began.
Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, said the high numbers officially recorded by the state recently are actually significantly lower than the projected real numbers. The reason the numbers are low is because of a backlog of thousands of positive tests—16,100 as of Thursday—that are awaiting review and follow-up by regional public health districts. The true number of cases in Idaho is likely double what has been officially recorded by the state in recent days, as the backlog mounted, Turner said.
In the last two weeks of December, 88% of the positive tests sequenced for variants were omicron and the remainder were delta, according to Health and Welfare.
The omicron surge is pushing numbers so high that even if it causes less severe illness in some people than delta, the volume of sick people in need of care will be very high, Turner said.
“We could very well be right back where we were last fall, with the same pressure on our health-care system that sent us into crisis standards of care,” she said.
The state’s “crisis” standards allow providers to use below-normal parameters of care, permitting them to indefinitely delay care for some people, provide reduced care for others, and to add beds in unconventional spaces, such as emergency departments or conference areas. They were implemented last fall during the delta surge.
Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, said she expects case numbers and hospitalizations to increase in the coming days. For people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, it will likely be difficult to avoid infection if they go into public places, she said.
In South Africa, where omicron was first discovered, researchers found that the level of protection of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dropped some with omicron but still provided “very powerful protection,” Hahn said. The vaccine provided 70% protection against hospitalization if someone was infected, she said, compared to 93% with delta.
Staffing at many hospitals is very low, Hahn said, as some employees are retiring or moving to other professions and others are getting sick from COVID-19.
“Burnout is high,” she said.
Surge continues in Blaine County
Meanwhile, record-high case numbers and positivity rates persist in Blaine County. In the week of Jan. 4-11, Blaine County added 417 new cases and had a positivity rate of 42%, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported, using data from the state. The county’s total COVID-19 case count increased by 125 from Monday to Wednesday, rising from 4,085 to 4,210 since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday, the Twin Falls-based South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine County—was monitoring 693 confirmed and 174 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County. On Dec. 23, it was tracking 85 confirmed and 17 probable COVID-19 cases.
Also on Wednesday, Blaine County’s seven-day moving average of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 population dropped for the third day in a row but remained highly elevated at 217.8. It was 8.7 on Dec. 16.
To protect public health, masks are required in many public settings in most of Blaine County, including in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley.
On Wednesday, the city of Ketchum sent an email to business operators to remind them about the city’s health order requiring that people wear masks in indoor public places. The city also provided a variety of digital sign files businesses can print and use to advise people of the health order. In recent weeks, City Councilwoman Amanda Breen has questioned why the city has not done more to ensure the health order is observed.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw said Wednesday that he is seeking a middle ground in enforcement of the order.
“I am most concerned about the mental health of the Ketchum community,” he said. “Education and outreach remain the primary objectives in implementing our COVID policy. While some members of the community want more stringent enforcement, others want less.
“Our goal is to find the appropriate balance that puts the least mental strain on our community while doing the most we can to keep us all healthy and safe.” ￼
Lies, lies and more lies! Got to feed the fear machine! Mayor Neil is right about there being other consequences to these politician's policies. Brain damage is highly evident in our local officials enacting mask mandates. They obviously are not getting enough oxygen. The CDC just testified to congress that almost all the masks being worn are ineffective. That is what the real experts have been saying from the beginning, two years ago, but now suddenly it's 'new' science. Best mandate? Commonsense. Do what you need to do for your own good health and peace of mind but stop forcing others to live according to your fear. The CDC also just announced that 75% of vaxed deaths from covid had FOUR CO-MORBIDITIES!!! And what about all the health professionals who have quit, retired or been forced out of jobs because they won't go along with these horrible mandates? Can that undisputed fact penetrate your Mass Formation Psychosis, aka. brainwashing?! Could that be why we have a crisis is hospital care? What do these docs and nurses know that these so-called gov't experts aren't telling us? Where are the stats on how many ZERO co-morbidity deaths there are from covid ? The best news is that people are starting to take more responsibility for their health; eat natural foods, less sugar, exercise, love and laugh. And find a doc who will tell you the truth!
The mayor wants to prioritize mental health over COVID? In my view, better to be alive and a bit crazy, than completely sane--and dead.
Dead from what exactly Matt? Omicron doesn't kill you. Delta doesn't kill you unless you are fat, old, or have other serious health issues. If you are any of those things, you should take your own precautions.
Weird , I was at the clinic last week and there was hardly anyone there.
No stats on omicron hospitalizations or deaths again. IME you are being dishonest and refusing to report relevant facts because those facts contradict your desired response.
Meh
latest Idaho COVID numbers: cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations
https://www.ktvb.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/idaho-covid-19-latest-cases-vaccine-numbers-updates/277-10f13d68-7e83-401d-a0bf-bbdea8365578
Latest hospital numbers as of 1/10 (Monday):
346 hospitalized with COVID-19
93 in ICU
How many of those are omicron?
346 people hospitalized in a state of 1,900,000 people and the hospitals are overwhelmed?
Still curious how many have died with omicron.
