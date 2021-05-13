Idaho has returned to Stage 4 of its COVID-19 rebound plan, state officials announced Tuesday, officially removing any suggested limits on gathering sizes.
Under Stage 3—which Idaho entered into in February—gatherings had a suggested limit of 50 people or fewer, though that limit was not mandatory.
Under Stage 4, people attending gatherings should still follow “physical distancing and sanitation guidelines,” according to recommendations shared by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, but the state offers no advice on how large those gatherings should be.
“We’re currently seeing some of the best numbers we have seen since last summer,” department Director Dave Jeppesen said in a statement. “We think the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the main reasons for that, and we want to encourage people who haven’t yet gotten the vaccine to consider choosing to get the vaccine to allow things to continue to improve.”
Idaho first moved into Stage 4 in June of last year, but retreated back to Stage 3 in October—then Stage 2 in November—due to the number of reported positive cases and a strain on hospital capacity statewide. The state advanced back into Stage 3 in early February.
As of Wednesday evening, there have been a total of 189,586 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 2,064 COVID-related deaths reported in Idaho since the start of the pandemic, with 225 new cases added Wednesday.
