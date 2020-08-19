Idahoans receiving unemployment benefits due to COVID-19 will receive an additional $300 a week, Gov. Brad Little’s office announced Monday.
Idaho has opted to participate in the federal Lost Wages Assistance program for at least five weeks, the governor’s office said. The program was created by the Trump administration earlier this month after the expiration of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which paid an extra $600 per week to those receiving unemployment benefits.
“Many Idahoans lost jobs and income this year due to the pandemic, and a lot of them had never encountered the unemployment line before,” Little said in a statement. “We want people working, and President Trump’s new conservative plan strikes the right balance of supporting families while jobs continue to come back.”
Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.6 percent in June after rising to 11.5 percent in April, according to the most recent data available from the Idaho Department of Labor. The state’s unemployment rate this past June was still nearly double the state’s unemployment rate in June of 2019, however.
Blaine County’s economy was hit harder, and appears to be recovering slower. Its unemployment rate spiked up to 21.7 percent in April—the highest in the state. By June, it had fallen had fallen to 9 percent by June.
Under Lost Wages Assistance program, Idahoans who receive at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits and who self-certify that they are unemployed due to COVID-19 will receive an additional $300 per week.
In Idaho, those who receive less than $100 per week in benefits will also be given an extra $300, according to the governor’s office.
“To ensure individuals who need it most are receiving the new benefit, Governor Little directed the Idaho Department of Labor to identify ways to ensure the $300 per week in additional benefits is also provided to individuals who receive less than $100 per week in unemployment benefits,” the governor’s office said in a statement.
Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1, according to the governor’s office, and will begin after Idaho receives federal approval. The state is finalizing its application to participate in the program this week, the governor’s office said.
Little plans to seek five weeks of assistance and will evaluate again at that point, his office said.
