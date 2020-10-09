A man in his 20s has died from a COVID-19-related illness in Twin Falls County, the South Central Public Health District announced Tuesday. The patient was the youngest person to die of COVID-19 complications in Idaho, district spokeswoman Brianna Bodily stated.
“This is a terrible reminder that even our young people are not immune to complications from this disease,” said Tanis Maxwell, a South Central Public Health District epidemiologist. “Many of our young people will bounce back, but some will be hit hard by this disease.”
The man had an underlying condition that made him high-risk for a severe case of COVID-19, the district stated. The fatality is the first of a person under the age of 30 within the district, which covers eight counties in south-central Idaho, including Blaine County.
“Conditions like diabetes, heart disease or lung problems can be invisible to the public and are more common than you might imagine,” Maxwell said. “That’s why taking steps to protect everyone around us from any illness we might be carrying is such an important step in slowing the spread of this disease and saving lives.”
The fatality announced Tuesday comes amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Twin Falls and the surrounding Magic Valley. Data posted by the St. Luke’s Health System on an informational website indicates that COVID-related admissions to its Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls have been trending up since Sept. 29, when there were 14 COVID-related admissions. The numbers then went to 17, 19, 18 and 23, and peaked at 27 on Oct. 4. The number stood at 25 such admissions on Oct. 5, 6 and 7.
“There is widespread community spread in Twin Falls and we have witnessed a decline in adherence to protection and mitigation measures, particularly over the past three weeks,” said Dr. Josh Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River. “Given there’s community spread, our employees have also contracted the virus.”
St. Luke’s spokeswoman Joy Prudek stated that adherence to mitigation measures is much stronger in the Wood River Valley, where there have been many fewer COVID-related hospitalizations. One person was admitted to St. Luke’s Wood River both Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 for COVID-19 treatment. There were no such admissions for several days prior.
Nonetheless, Blaine County on Thursday continued to be in the “orange”—or high—risk level for coronavirus, with the latest data showing an increase in the number of cases. County and city officials have been meeting regularly to monitor the threat to Blaine County residents and determine what actions might be necessary. To date, Blaine County has recorded 715 probable and confirmed cases of coronavirus.
While data—for the South Central Public Health District and beyond—indicates that COVID-19 has the greatest impact on older people, the fatality in Twin Falls County is evidence that young people can also suffer from severe complications from the disease. Data from the South Central Public Health District for the past week indicates that people in the district of ages 18-29 accounted for just over 25 percent of confirmed and probable cases. That is significantly higher than any other age group. People in the 70-plus age group accounted for the highest percentage of hospitalizations in the district.
Kern said St. Luke’s has been treating people of all ages for COVID-19.
“We are seeing a smattering of everything, from young people to patients from nursing homes.”
Kern said patients with COVID-19 are being treated with steroids, the drug remdesivir and high-flow oxygen.
“[We’re] not as quick to put people on ventilators as we were in the beginning,” he said.
Bodily said it is typical for the number of hospitalizations to correlate with the number of coronavirus cases in a community.
“When we have a large increase in cases, it is common for hospitalizations to increase as well,” she said.
Bodily said the South Central Public Health District has since March been conducting contact tracing to track how coronavirus-positive people might have exposed others to the virus.
“Recent reports from our investigators and contact tracers indicate the majority of these cases are spreading in households,” she said. “The investigators haven’t identified any specific events, outbreaks or locations that most of our cases are coming from. This means that people are likely getting sick when they go about their regular business and socialize without taking precautions. Backyard barbecues, dinner parties, play-dates—it’s standard social activities like these that have likely been infecting individuals who unknowingly bring the disease home and infect their families.”
South Central Public Health District officials are urging all residents to incorporate the following precautions into their daily lives: keeping six feet away from people you don’t live with, wearing a mask in public places, diligent hand hygiene and isolating immediately if you begin to show symptoms of an illness.
The district is operating two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English, at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. The hotlines are currently running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and are also running Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
People can refer to https://phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus for the latest local data and https://coronavirus.idaho.gov for Idaho-specific information.
Bodily said people’s personal actions are critical to slowing down the spread of the coronavirus.
“I know people are tired of hearing it, but wear your masks and social distance. Go ahead and socialize—just do it safely. If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for the person who is high risk and can’t stay home. If you won’t do it for them, do it for the people who are worried they’ll lose their business in another shutdown…We need everyone playing an active role in this fight to protect lives.”
Kern offered a similar message.
“As we move indoors, we will need to be even more careful about gathering sizes, who we spend time indoors with, hand washing and cleaning surfaces. The recent rise in cases and hospitalizations is concerning and a reminder to take care of yourself, your family and each other.”
