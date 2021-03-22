The Idaho Legislature temporarily shut down on Friday due to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 among lawmakers in the House of Representatives.
An extended recess will be in place until April 6.
There were nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the statehouse reported in the week leading up to the shutdown, the Idaho Press reported Friday: six House members, one Senate staffer, and two House staffers.
“I’m not all that surprised,” Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, told reporters in a press conference at the statehouse Friday, as reported by the Idaho Statesman. “We knew it was a big possibility, and we planned for it as best we could.”
There were no confirmed cases among Senate members at the time of the shutdown, the Idaho Senate Majority Caucus said in a statement Friday.
“The Senate has always understood the seriousness of Covid-19, but we respect the oath and obligation we have to do the important work of the state, and while mindful of the risks to us personally, we remain focused on the work ahead," said Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, in a statement.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum—who serves as Minority Leader of the Senate—released a joint statement on the matter on Friday with House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise.
“We can’t help but be disappointed in how bad things have become at the Capitol, when we could’ve prevented this from becoming a hot spot all along,” Stennett and Rubel said. “We are just so sorry it took so many people getting sick for us to act. We must do better when we return, or else we’ll keep finding ourselves in this position.”
I wonder if any of them are getting the vaccine? Anyone want to bet on that?
It is just about what could be expected, look who is driving. It seems it is not about what will be good for the state, it is about what will be good for the party. Good Luck!!!!!!
