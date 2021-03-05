The state of Idaho has launched a new online COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system at covidvaccine.idaho.gov. The system allows state residents of any demographic category—regardless of whether or not they are currently eligible for the vaccine—to sign up. For those who are not yet eligible, the pre-registration system primes them for notification and appointments when vaccines become available.
The one-page form requires simple information: name, contact information, address, etc. It also asks residents if they have any high-risk medical conditions (presumably for prioritization purposes), preferred healthcare provider, if applicable, and in which Idaho counties the patient would be willing to receive a vaccine. (Camas County residents, for example, would likely be willing to drive to Blaine or Twin Falls for a vaccine, but not probably not Bonner). The form also asks if patients work in certain qualified industries, such as education, medical services, food and agriculture, public transit, the postal service and others. Patients can also indicate whether they are residents of a long-term care facility or homeless shelter.
As the form notes, vaccines in Idaho are currently limited and demand far outweighs supply. Presently, all adults over the age of 65 and various categories of essential workers qualify, but the state is only receiving around 25,000 doses of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines a week, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
But, as Gov. Brad Little recently noted, Idaho is among the top 10 states in terms of swiftly and efficiently administering its allotted doses. And, a recent grant of $39 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency aims to support and enhance vaccination efforts throughout the state.
As of Thursday evening, 142,414 Idahoans have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully inoculated. A further 122,038 state residents have received their first shot and await their booster. In Blaine County, those numbers are 2,659 and 3,218, respectively.
For more information on the coronavirus in Idaho and vaccine rollout statewide, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
