Gov. Brad Little has directed state health officials to form an advisory committee dealing specifically with coronavirus vaccines, the governor’s office announced Thursday.
The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee will advise the governor on how to prioritize vaccines when there is a limited supply, how to implement a vaccination plan and on communication around—and delivery of—a coronavirus vaccine.
“The availability of a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine is one of the biggest hurdles in getting our lives closer to normal,” Little said in a statement. “Here in Idaho, we have been planning for months for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and we will remain focused on making sure Idaho is ready when the initial supply becomes available.”
State health officials expect the initial supply of vaccines to be limited, according to the governor’s office. The vaccine likely will be offered first to healthcare workers, the governor’s office said, though no official decisions have been made.
State stays at Stage 4
Little made two additional announcements Thursday. The first: Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of the governor’s economic rebound plan for another two weeks. The state has been in Stage 4, which began June 13 and was initially scheduled to last two weeks, for more than three months now.
Idaho will remain in Stage 4 because various metrics required to advance out of the stage—including the number of reported cases, the percent of positive tests, and the number of COVID hospitalizations—were not met over the past two weeks, state officials said.
All businesses in Idaho, including large venues, were permitted to open under Stage 4, with social distancing and sanitation practices encouraged. Advancing out of the stage would mean lifting certain safety guidance for businesses and travelers.
“I often hear and read, ‘Open up Idaho!’” Little said Thursday. “Idaho is open and has been for months. The good actions of Idahoans and our business community enabled us to move to the final stage of our Idaho Rebounds plan months ago, and that’s one of the primary reasons Idaho is leading the country in our economic prosperity.”
Rapid testing to expand
Also on Thursday, Little announced that Idaho will receive an additional 530,000 Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests. The tests, which produce results within 15 minutes, will be prioritized for use in schools.
“The new rapid tests are a game changer for schools,” Little said in a statement.
The 530,000 tests will be delivered to Idaho over the next three months, according to the governor’s office, with a shipment of 35,000 tests sent Thursday to local public health agencies across the state.
There were 42,048 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 469 deaths reported in Idaho as of Wednesday evening, according to the most recent numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. On Wednesday, 614 new cases were reported.
As of Wednesday evening, 653 confirmed and 32 probable cases had been reported in Blaine County, according to the South Central Public Health District. Forty-five confirmed cases and six probable cases were still being actively monitored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Little: All businesses in Idaho, including large venues, were permitted to open under Stage 4, with social distancing and sanitation practices encouraged. Advancing out of the stage would mean lifting certain safety guidance for businesses and travelers.
“I often hear and read, ‘Open up Idaho!’” Little said Thursday. “Idaho is open and has been for months. The good actions of Idahoans and our business community enabled us to move to the final stage of our Idaho Rebounds plan months ago, and that’s one of the primary reasons Idaho is leading the country in our economic prosperity.” - IME
I can't believe I just read this...! Please, someone wake me from this nightmare....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In