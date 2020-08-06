Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus rebound plan for at least two more weeks, Little announced Thursday afternoon, marking the fourth time the governor has extended the fourth stage of his plan.
The state first advanced to Stage 4 on June 13, nearly eight weeks ago. The stage was initially planned to last two weeks, but has been extended by four two-week intervals since then as the number of COVID-19 cases in Idaho continues to rise. As of Wednesday evening, there were 22,707 confirmed and probable cases statewide—a 568 percent increase in cases since Idaho first entered Stage 4.
In a press conference Thursday, Little said the state has seen some promising signs of progress in is fight against the virus, including a downward trend in the percent of tests returning positive results. (Just under 12 percent of test results were positive the week ending Aug. 1, according to the state’s dedicated coronavirus webpage—a decrease from the 15 percent of tests coming back positive in the first full week of July, but significantly higher than state health officials’ stated goal of 5 percent.) Data also suggests that fewer COVID-19 patients are showing up to emergency rooms, State Epidemiologist Christine Hahn said.
“Although this is reassuring, we recognize that we still have quite a burden of illness and quite a number of people ill within our state,” Hahn told reporters Thursday, noting that state officials would like to see Idaho hospitals admitting fewer than four confirmed COVID-19 patients per day. A few days ago, Hahn said, that number was as high as 14 patients per day.
All businesses in Idaho, including large venues, were permitted to open under Stage 4, with social distancing and sanitation practices encouraged. Advancing out of the stage would mean lifting certain safety guidance for businesses and travelers. But even if the state were to exit out of Stage 4, Idaho would still likely have some sort of safety guidance in place, Little said.
Meanwhile, with the start of the 2020-21 school year approaching, Little maintained on Thursday that he expects Idaho schools to reopen for in-person learning in the fall if possible.
“When students are out of the classroom for too long, the achievement gap widens,” Little said. “This gap inhibits an educated populace, which is critical to a successful democratic republic.”
Still, Little and state education officials said, they expect schools across the state to establish differing reopening plans based on the district-by-district threat and spread of coronavirus. A set of statewide safety recommendations for school reentry, published last month, includes three potential scenarios for the start of the school year: one model in which schools resumes as usual, one model in which all learning would take place from home, and a hybrid online and in-person model in which only a portion of students would be inside a school building on any given day.
“Because of the rapidly changing conditions with this virus, there’s no one size fits all that will be a template for our schools,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra told reporters Thursday. “Every community is and will be different.”
Also on Thursday, Little announced that the state would direct additional funding aimed at making schools safer in the fall. That funding includes $10 million for additional masks, gloves, sanitizer and plexiglass, $48 million to address the “digital divide” by equipping schools with computers, connectivity and other resources, $21 million for COVID-19 testing for teachers and school staff, $3 million to increase testing turnaround time and capacity for teachers and school staff, and $3 million to leverage Idaho pharmacies in testing efforts in rural parts of the state.
“Our hope is that it can be in-person in one way or another for some period of time, but we are surely not suggesting or promoting that public safety be tossed aside to that end,” said Debbie Critchfield, President of the Idaho State Board of Education, in the press conference. “Those are not exclusive ideals, being safe and having some form of in-person learning.”
When asked whether he had concerns that Idaho would have difficulty retaining or attracting teachers concerned about health risks if schools resume in-person learning in the fall, Little acknowledged that he was “nervous about it.”
“If it is stressful and you’re on the verge of retirement, you may retire early,” Little said. “It’s going to be tough, but it’s tough for everybody…to work in the time of a pandemic.”
In Blaine County, district officials have said the school board will not make a final decision on school reopening until two weeks before the start of school. The school district will not adopt a plan for reopening without the South Central Public Health District’s approval, Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes has previously said.
As of press time Thursday afternoon, the Board of Trustees was expected to continue discussing potential school reopening plans at its meeting Thursday night.
The first day of school in Blaine County is scheduled for Sept. 8.
