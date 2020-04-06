The Idaho State Board of Education decided Monday to extend the statewide closure of K-12 schools through the end of the school year, though schools may be allowed to reopen if they meet certain criteria.
The list of specific criteria hasn’t yet been set in stone and will be finalized next week. But reopened schools cannot be in conflict with local or statewide social distancing orders, and districts must have the approval of local health officials in order to reopen.
The Blaine County School District, which is implementing a remote learning system this week, was among the first districts in Idaho to shut its doors. The district made the decision on March 14 to close all schools and facilities until at least April 6; last week, the school board extended that closure through at least April 20.
The BCSD trustees are expected to discuss next steps, including whether to extend the district’s school closures beyond April 20, at an April 14 school board meeting.
