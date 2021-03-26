A temporary law to protect Idaho businesses and schools from lawsuits for “damages or an injury resulting from exposure of an individual to coronavirus” has been extended an additional year, with a new expiration date of July 2022.
Gov. Brad Little last Friday signed into law House Bill 149, which extends the immunity established by a bill passed during the Legislature’s special session in August.
Supporters of the Coronavirus Limited Immunity Act said it was meant to protect businesses, schools, churches and other entities that were being cautious, not those acting in bad faith. The legislation states that those who engaged in “willful or reckless misconduct” would not be immune from liability. It also did not protect federal and state governments and public health districts from liability.
Critics of the bill said they worried it would reduce accountability for businesses and institutions, such as nursing homes, whose actions could lead to large or severe outbreaks.
That law initially had a sunset date of July 1, 2021. House Bill 149 pushes that date back to July 1, 2022.
All three representatives of District 26—Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, and Rep. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum—voted against the Coronavirus Limited Immunity Act during the special session in August. Toone and Davis voted against extending the act through House Bill 149; Stennett was absent at the time of the Senate’s vote.
Let's see, the virus originated in China. No American corporations, hospitals or nursing homes had anything to do with it and didn't really know how to deal with it. Only willful misconduct (think Gov. Cuomo of N. Y.) is actionable. Only the Trial Lawyers Assoc. would be cruel enough to make money off this tragedy . I didn't realize their tentacles reached down into county government in Idaho.
The Idaho legislature is simply following what has be done at the National level for COVID. The Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (Secretary) issued a PREP Act declaration. The declaration provides immunity from liability (except for willful misconduct) for claims:
of loss caused, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from administration or use of countermeasures to diseases, threats and conditions determined by the Secretary to constitute a present, or credible risk of a future public health emergency
to entities and individuals involved in the development, manufacture, testing, distribution, administration, and use of such countermeasures
If you read the details of the ACT, “entities” are all those Pharmaceutical Companies now given immunity by the Government except for willful misconduct and how you going to prove that.
I would be more interested to hear each Idaho legislator listed in this story explain the reason for their up or down vote. Surely there are transcripts of the debate or ask each legislative office to respond to a FOIA request.
I’ll breathlessly wait for the follow up news story.
5B representatives suck bad
