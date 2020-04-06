Much of the fear and anxiety around COVID-19 stems from uncertainties. Do I have it? How severe will the symptoms become? How long will it take before I know for sure?
A Ketchum couple has gone through these challenges together—and they spoke to the Idaho Mountain Express about it after coming out the other side.
Longtime locals Cameron and Margie Cooper have been holed up in their west Ketchum home since mid-March after the first signs of the virus hit their household.
Cameron, 63, owns a landscaping company. He took the drive-thru test at St. Luke’s Hospital on March 18 after getting a fever and chills. Aside from that, his contact with the coronavirus was secondhand: he reported to hospital personnel that he had been exposed to someone who had been exposed to someone else who had the virus.
“They were only testing someone in every few cars, and only one person per household,” Cameron said.
Assuming he was infected, he was sent home to recover and told to only return to the hospital if he showed signs of “extreme respiratory distress.” Luckily, the worst symptoms never took hold. He spent about seven days with “low energy,” no appetite, and aches and pains, followed by a gradual recovery.
Margie, a 69-year-old fitness coach, was not given a test. She went home with her husband and expected to contract the virus herself.
During the next 12 days Cameron was contacted by hospital caseworkers on two occasions. They asked him how he might have contracted the virus, and what he was doing to recover, which included taking supplements and making a variety of changes to his diet.
On March 30, the test came back positive. By that time Cameron was feeling a whole lot better.
“I was healed up by then and glad to know that I had gotten it,” he said. “I believe by now I could be immune from getting it again, at least this particular strain of the virus. There was a lot of fear about this and I was glad to tell our friends that, for me, it only felt like a flu bug.”
On Wednesday Cameron was out for a hike, while Margie was still fighting off a days-long bout of “extreme lethargy.” Her symptoms were similar to her husband’s and came on about five days after his.
“My hips hurt so much I could hardly walk around,” she told the Express late last week. “Today I am feeling bright-eyed, but still a little tired. It was weird to not know if we were positive cases, especially when you are home watching all the numbers increase on the news.”
Margie and Cameron will never know for sure how or where they were infected. During a recent trip to Mexico? In the gym? Or working in close quarters with someone who had traveled abroad?
For now, those conundrums are fading into the past as the Coopers are starting to emerge from isolation for much-needed time outside.
Some of the first people Margie encountered yesterday on her first hike in two weeks were neighbors who had been through the same ordeal.
“I think our friends were keeping in touch with us as a kind of benchmark to see how this turns out,” she said. “But our neighbors said they had only just gotten through the same thing after feeling awful for two weeks.”
