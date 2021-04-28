The South Central Public Health District will resume administering and allocating the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended that a pause on its use be lifted.
The federal agencies determined last Friday that distribution and use of the J&J vaccine should resume, with a warning that there is a risk of a rare, potentially fatal blood-clotting response in women under the age of 50. They had recommended the pause on the J&J vaccine on April 13, after reports that six cases of serious blood clots had occurred in women in the United States ages 18 to 48 who received the vaccine. The number of cases rose to 17 by Tuesday, with two reported new cases being referred to federal health officials for review. All but one of the cases involved women.
Still, federal health officials and advisers have pointed to the rarity of the clotting cases, with some 8 million shots of the single-dose J&J vaccine administered in the country so far. The CDC and FDA determined that the benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks of contracting COVID-19, which can also be fatal and is highly transmissible.
The Twin Falls-based South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine—was anticipating receipt of only about 100 doses of the J&J vaccine per week when the pause was recommended by the CDC, FDA and, subsequently, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said Brianna Bodily, the Health District’s public information officer. Bodily said the district would likely receive a larger shipment of the J&J vaccine this week, but it “may only be a couple hundred doses.”
The one-dose J&J vaccine is considered a preferred option for difficult-to-reach populations and people who don’t want to get two shots. The other two approved vaccines—made by Pfizer and Moderna—require two separate doses to be fully effective.
“These [J&J] doses will be allocated to interested partners and held back for special clinics focused on residents who have obstacles (travel, etc.) that make returning for a second dose difficult,” Bodily said in an email to the Idaho Mountain Express. “We will also have Pfizer at all SCPHD clinics so that residents can choose between the two vaccines.”
The Health District has been receiving considerably bigger allocations of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Bodily said, amounting to about 5,000 doses per week. However, because local providers have requested fewer vaccine doses, the district did not order any Moderna vaccine doses this week and expects to receive about 1,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Bodily said.
The drop in demand was expected, according to Bodily.
“We are seeing similar reports across most of the United States,” she said. “Now that we’ve vaccinated most of our highest-risk residents, our younger adults have the opportunity to receive their doses.”
Vaccines are most effective when a majority of the population is immunized, Bodily said.
“Vaccines are an incredible tool, but they are not 100% effective at preventing disease,” she said. “We have to work as a community to build herd immunity through these vaccines so we can continue to push this disease out of Idaho.”
Bodily said the Health District has not seen increased vaccine hesitancy because of the pause on J&J. The district had administered and allocated about 3,000 doses of the J&J vaccine before the pause.
The St. Luke’s Health System was administering the J&J vaccine in Boise before the pause, but not in the Wood River Valley. St. Luke’s Wood River is administering the Moderna vaccine, spokeswoman Joy Prudek said.
All Idahoans 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16-18 years old. Minors need parental consent or a special exemption to receive the vaccine.
By Monday, providers in the state had administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to just under 592,000 people, with slightly more than 460,000 people deemed fully vaccinated.
