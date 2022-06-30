The South Central Public Health District is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone 6 months and older.
This district announcement Tuesday afternoon came as case counts continue to increase across the region.
“Many parents have reached out to us over the last few months, anxious for the chance to vaccinate their young children,” said Melody Bowyer, director of the Health District. “As we see cases in our area rise once again, we are grateful for the chance to offer another tool to help protect our community.”
The district—which serves eight counties, including Blaine County—recorded 179 COVID-19 cases in April, 507 in May and 1,012 in June, through June 28. In the week of June 12-18, the district recorded 203 new cases, and from June 19-25 it recorded 307.
The district recorded 62 new cases in Blaine County in the week of June 23-29.
The data only includes cases reported by approved medical professionals, and does not include at-home tests. The case count in the south-central Idaho region is likely “several times higher than the number officially reported,” the district stated.
“This latest wave of cases has been less severe than we’ve seen in the past. This is great news for our region and residents,” said Logan Hudson, the district’s division administrator. “Unfortunately, we are still seeing cases of long-COVID in residents and complications among the more vulnerable.”
Hudson said it is still important to get vaccinated against COVID-19, “especially if you are vulnerable or will spend time with anyone who is more vulnerable to complications from the virus.”
The COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old will be given in a series of three doses, the district stated. Parents should not expect full protection from the vaccine until two weeks after the last dose.
The district is accepting appointments for all people 6 months and older for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at its clinic locations in Bellevue, Gooding, Heyburn, Jerome and Twin Falls. It is also helping coordinate distribution of the vaccine to health-care partners within its jurisdiction of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.
Appointments at district offices can be made by calling Immunization Services at 208-737-5966. For COVID-19 vaccine availability at other locations, contact your pediatrician or primary health-care provider.
St. Luke’s Wood River is also scheduling appointments for infants and preschoolers—as well as all other age groups—through its MyChart online portal. It is offering the pediatric Pfizer vaccine through its clinic in Hailey. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In