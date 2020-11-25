The board of the South Central Public Health District voted 5-4 last week to reject a measure that would have made face coverings mandatory in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley.
Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, who represents Blaine County on the Board of Health, was one of four members who voted in favor of the mandate Thursday, along with Pamela Jones of Camas County, Tracy Haskin of Minidoka County and Dr. Keith Davis, the board’s medical consultant.
Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke, Gooding County Commissioner Helen Edwards, Lincoln County Commissioner Roy Hubert, Cassia County Commissioner Robert Kunau and Linda Montgomery of Jerome County voted against.
Thursday’s vote marked the third time that the Board of Health has voted down a mask mandate; the board rejected a similar proposal last month.
The decision came as Magic Valley counties, especially Twin Falls, have seen skyrocketing case rates, hospitalizations and deaths. As of Monday evening, there had been 6,470 confirmed and probable cases of the virus and 82 deaths in Twin Falls County alone; across the entire Health District, there were 14,491 cases and 149 deaths. Every county was listed at the “critical” risk level—the highest there is—in the district’s COVID-19 risk assessment system.
McCleary told the Idaho Mountain Express after the meeting that she found the outcome “extremely frustrating.”
“I feel strongly that [the public health board’s] mission is to promote and protect public health,” McCleary said. “I think this would have been the single most important thing we could have done, and we couldn’t pass it.”
Blaine County and all its cities except Carey have had their own mask mandates in place since July. But many people travel to Blaine County from other counties in the district to work every day, McCleary noted. She said she was “disheartened” by the votes of other county commissioners in the region Thursday.
“At this point, I don’t see really any circumstances under which the Board of Health is going to pass a mask mandate,” she said. “We’ve already gotten to a critical point with our cases and with hospitals being impacted. They’ve heard those arguments and they’re not listening.”
Blaine County may rule the elections due to a population over balance but on an even playing field your opinion does not dominate the room. Surprisingly, the Camas non elected official to the SCHD voted for the overreaching mandate that could carry a jail sentence for those not in compliance. She is toast.
Yesterday was the deadliest day in the last six months. Thanksgiving is tomorrow. Christmas will be like watching a train wreck in slow motion.
There is no limit to human stupidity. This is Darwin at work.
Only our governor can save our state from covid19 now
These Republican board members voted down the only protections that would’ve saved lives in Idaho now we have almost over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 , we are international news with the highest infection rate in the nation and we still have city’s and counties that have no mask restrictions Or social distancing, our hospitals are completely full with COVID-19 patients and people in idaho are dying daily from the virus, how many Idahoans need to die before people take this virus serious ❤️please wear a mask and keep at least 6 feet from people ❤️🇺🇸 if we all wear a mask in public we can get this virus under control and get back to our normal lives , or contact governor little at Office of the Governor
State Capitol
PO Box 83720
Boise, ID 83720
Phone: (208) 334-2100
Fax: (208) 854-3036
Please ask the Governor to Create a state wide mask ordinance
