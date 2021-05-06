For only the second time ever, the South Central Public Health District listed all eight of its counties at the "minimal" risk level on Thursday, according to its updated COVID-19 transmission regional risk summary, which analyzed data collected between April 18 and May 1.
The Health District covers Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.
About 41% of eligible people within the South Central Public Health District have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Blaine County is leading the district—and indeed the state—in per-capita vaccine rates, with about 75% of residents aged 16 and older having received at least one dose. The rest of the Health District is lagging behind, with Camas at 36.76%, Cassia at 29.59%, Gooding at 34.87%, Jerome at 35.52%, Lincoln at 34%, Minidoka at around 33%, and Twin Falls approaching 40%.
The rising vaccination rates and decreasing infection rates come amid some newly reported incidences of COVID-19 variants in the district. SCPHD has added a new section to its information coronavirus dashboard, counting cases of the California and U.K. variants. Sixteen cases of these variants, which are considered more infectious, have been confirmed in Blaine County. Ten were counted in Twin Falls County. Gooding and Jerome counties have one case each. The variants have not yet been detected in the other four counties.
To view the Health District's risk assessment, click here.
