COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 5-11 can now be scheduled in south-central Idaho, the South Central Public Health District announced today, Nov. 8.
The announcement came as record COVID-19 case numbers are being recorded in children in the region.
People can schedule vaccine appointments in a Health District office by calling 208-737-5966. The Twin Falls-based district serves eight counties, including Blaine County.
St. Luke’s officials said the St. Luke’s Health System started scheduling appointments for children ages 5-11 on Friday and expected to start administering vaccine shots to younger children in most of its service areas this week. To make an appointment with St. Luke’s, people are advised to use the myChart online portal. St. Luke’s will not be able to vaccinate walk-in patients, the organization stated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a two-dose regimen of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 last week. Like the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 and older, the two doses are administered at least 21 days apart. However, the vaccine for younger children is a different formulation and dose size than the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 and older.
“It is a relief to finally be at a place we can offer this protection for our kids,” said Melody Bowyer, director of the South Central Public Health District. “COVID-19 infections in children more than doubled this fall compared to last. We want to bring normalcy back to our kids’ lives and to do that we need to slow this virus. Vaccination is the most effective way to do it.”
Data from the last two years show cases in school-aged children in south-central Idaho more than doubled in 2021 compared to 2020, the district reported. Cases in the region began increasing slowly in June and July—when the delta variant of the virus was introduced to the area—and skyrocketed after school started.
“We’ve been fighting against a variant that spreads more quickly, and this fall we haven’t had as many precautions in place in our schools or communities to help slow it down,” Bowyer said. “Getting this vaccine out to our children is a crucial step in protecting them from disease.”
The Health District recorded 2,256 COVID-19 cases in children ages 0-17 during the first 15 months of the pandemic. In the last five months of the pandemic—with the presence of the delta variant—there were 2,060 cases in the 0-17 age group.
The only age category that didn’t see more cases in the last five months compared to the first 15 is the 12-17 age group, which has had access to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since June. Vaccination rates among teens are still low in the south-central Idaho region, but “the vaccine has helped slow disease spread among this age group compared to other adolescents,” the Health District stated.
“The purpose of a vaccine is to build our immune systems and protect us from severe symptoms that may cause hospitalization or death. There is a mountain of evidence showing the vaccines we have for COVID-19 are doing a great job of this,” said Logan Hudson, the Health District’s division administrator. “Now we can extend that protection to more of our residents.”
With the CDC’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, anyone 5 and older can now be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States. The CDC is also recommending that several groups get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
For people who received the two-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, those eligible for boosters include people ages 65 and older, people 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities or work or live in high-risk settings, and people 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions. Boosters should be administered at least six months after the second shot.
For all people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they are eligible for a booster two months after their shot. It has been approved by the CDC for people 18 and older.
The CDC has stated that people eligible for boosters can get any of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States as their booster—they do not have to get the same vaccine brand as their initial shot or series.
St. Luke’s is offering Moderna and Pfizer booster shots. People can schedule an appointment through myChart or by calling 208-381-9500.
In an online media briefing last week, Dr. Kenny Bramwell, system medical director of St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise, said vaccines have provided “victories in public health” for many decades and the COVID-19 vaccines are critical to ending the pandemic.
“The way to change things, at least from a public health perspective, is through vaccination,” he said.
In Idaho, approximately 840,000 residents were fully vaccinated by Nov. 8, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. That figure represents just over 55% of the population of Idahoans ages 12 and older, well below percentages in some other states and nation as a whole.
Blaine County has the highest vaccination rate of all counties in the state, with 88% of eligible residents ages 12-plus fully vaccinated, Health and Welfare reported. In Boise County, northeast of Ada County and the city of Boise, only 31% of residents are fully vaccinated.
The South Central Public Health District is operating two hotlines to help answer questions about COVID-19: one in Spanish, at (208) 737-5965, and one in English, at (208) 737-1138. The hotline is open on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
