The latest COVID-19 surge in Blaine County has not let up, with the county averaging about 50 new cases per day.
There were 332 new COVID-19 cases in the county in the week from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. In the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, the rate of tests returning positive for COVID-19 in the county was slightly above 35%, the CDC reported, using data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The CDC has determined the county’s COVID-19 transmission level to be in the “high” category, the highest of its four levels.
On Wednesday, the South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine County—was monitoring 405 confirmed and 150 probable cases of COVID-19 in the county. The figures were 306 confirmed and 116 probable cases in Blaine County on Monday. Those numbers were up significantly from 85 confirmed and 17 probable COVID-19 cases being monitored on Dec. 23.
The state Department of Health and Welfare has identified Blaine County as an Idaho “hotspot” for COVID-19. The seven-day moving average of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents was just shy of 210 at the end of Monday, the last day the state reported the data. The number has risen sharply since Dec. 16, when it was 8.7.
The spike in cases is paralleled only by early April 2020, when a surge in Blaine County in the early weeks of the pandemic made it one of the national hotspots.
Record case counts are also being recorded on a national scale, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant, medical experts have said. On Tuesday, the CDC recorded a record-high 717,765 new COVID-19 cases in the United States, with the seven-day daily average of new cases at more than 554,000. Record highs have been set on numerous days, with numbers climbing rapidly since the CDC recorded around 24,000 new cases on Oct. 24.
COVID-19 has contributed to or caused more than 827,000 deaths in the United States, according to the CDC.
The state of Idaho had recorded approximately 324,000 COVID-19 cases by Wednesday, contributing to 4,192 deaths since the pandemic began. Blaine County had recorded 3,780 cases and 27 COVID-related deaths. ￼
