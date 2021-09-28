As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the region, South Central Public Health District case investigators are asking residents to self-report symptoms and other illness data on a secure online form to help epidemiologists track the disease and inform people who are at risk of exposure.
“When disease spreads this quickly, it impacts our community on a number of levels,” said Logan Hudson, the district’s division administrator. “For the last few weeks, we’ve been talking about the growing case trend overwhelming our hospitals. Now, nearly every county is seeing outbreaks in local schools, illness spreading through businesses, and disease investigators who can’t keep up with the rate cases are being reported.”
In a recent one-week span, 1,236 COVID-19 cases were reported to the district. The high case numbers are predicted to continue for several more weeks.
“Don’t wait for public health to call you. Help us continue to track this disease by reporting your illness,” said Tanis Maxwell, the district’s epidemiology program manager. “It’s also important to let your close contacts know as soon as you get your test results so they can also take precautions.”
The online form can be accessed at www.phd5.idaho.gov/.
Electronic databases that health-care providers use to report cases to the district are also at capacity, the district stated. The limitation impacts the district’s ability to develop an accurate daily case count.
“Even as we are reporting a growing number of cases in our region, we know some cases are stuck in limbo waiting for enough space in these databases for us to download the information and report it,” Maxwell said. “That means, for some, it could be weeks before we even have your contact information in hand to reach out.”
The district is operating two hotlines for information about COVID-19: one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965, and one in English, at 208-737-1138. The hotlines are open on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
