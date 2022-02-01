The South Central Public Health District maintained Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level at “critical” on Thursday, Jan. 27, and put the seven other counties in the district in the same category.
Using data from the two-week period of Jan. 9-22, the district determined in its bi-weekly assessment that Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk was in the “critical” range in all of the measured standards, including the test positivity rate, the rate of new cases and regional hospital capacity.
The other seven counties in the district—Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls—were also determined to have “critical” risk, as the surge driven by the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to cause high case counts.
The Health District reported that Blaine County’s test positivity rate for the two weeks was 32.2% and the 14-day rolling average of new daily cases per 10,000 residents was 18.2, both down slightly but well into the “critical” range. More than 500 new cases were recorded in the two-week span, with the highest numbers of new cases in the 18-29, 40-49, 30-39 and 0-10 age groups, respectively.
The district was monitoring 1,038 confirmed and 125 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Monday.
The impact of the surge on capacity at St. Luke’s Wood River hospital was determined by the district to be “moderate” but the impact on St. Luke’s regional hospital in Twin Falls was determined to be “extremely critical” because of high case counts and staff shortages.
“Blaine County’s average new case rate and positivity rate continue in extremely high levels of the critical risk tier,” the district stated on its online informational dashboard.
The district stated that it is investigating cases in a Blaine County long-term care facility and several schools in the region have closed because of COVID-19 cases. Investigations into specific cases have been slowed by the high case count and testing capabilities have also been impacted by the surge, the district stated.
In fact, the recorded numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state are well below actual levels because of a backlog of more than 42,000 positive COVID-19 tests that are awaiting follow-up by local health districts, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Monday. In addition, at-home rapid test results are rarely reported and often don’t get counted, the agency has stated.
Through Monday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 377,721 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,405 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The department had recorded 4,865 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 28 deaths.
The state recorded 1,626 new cases on Monday, down from record highs of more than 4,000 cases per day earlier in January.
Though daily case counts are down across the state, Health and Welfare has activated crisis standards of care for southern Idaho hospitals because of staff shortages, blood shortages and the overall high numbers of cases. ￼
Totally agree with the Rightforthvalley post! When you write an article present ALL the facts not just what you want to report. This is why there is so much skepticism!
I would like to compliment the editing for reporting that Covid contributed to the 28 deaths , and is no longer the cause of death. I would agree that Covid most certainly contributed to deaths.
Modifying the wordage in a story, to a neutral position, in an unnecessary political situation as this, is a responsible, fair, and balanced way to report the press release.
What an inane comment. Would you report “cigarettes” as the cause of death for a patient with COPD that died of respiratory failure?
Once again this article shows no correlation between the “critical” level and COVID’s contribution to it. How many are in the hospital because of Covid? How many have died in the last 2 months because of Covid? These are relevant questions that we should all be curious to know. Covid has changed, it’s impact on hospitals and risk of death have changed, why won’t IME report on how and why?
You will also note, the editor mentioned that at home testing is not counted. I would call that fair reporting.
