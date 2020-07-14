Health care officials from across the state banded together Tuesday in urging Idahoans to contact their elected officials in support of mask and distancing mandates to reverse a surge in COVID-19 cases during the past several weeks.
CEOs and presidents from nearly every health care system in Idaho voiced their unified opinion that the state should implement a mask and distancing mandate to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“We are a united front,” Saint Alphonsus Health System President and CEO Odette Bolano said during a virtual press conference Tuesday morning.
The call comes as Idaho is seeing an “alarming increase” in COVID-19 cases, according to St. Luke’s Health System President and CEO Chris Roth.
“If we do not reverse this trend, we are heading for a crisis,” Roth said.
According to their models, health care officials expect the state’s hospitalization rate to double every two weeks moving forward if measures are not taken quickly to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Roth shared statistics from St. Luke’s that showed 40 patients hospitalized on July 2 due to COVID-19 symptoms or complications, 51 on July 7, and 77 on July 14. On Tuesday morning, Blaine County had zero in-patient coronavirus cases at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum, according to hospital spokeswoman Joy Prudek.
Roth highlighted other statistics, too, including positive cases at the beginning of the pandemic versus what is being seen today. Within the first 110 days of the pandemic in Idaho, which began on March 13, the state had 5,552 positive cases. Within the first 13 days of July, the state doubled that number, standing at 11,402 total positive coronavirus cases as of Tuesday morning. Blaine County accounted for 537 of those cases.
Such systemwide stress can take a toll, even in areas where the curve remains fairly flat. During the peak of Blaine County’s cases spike, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center closed its doors for other procedures and medical needs not because it lacked capacity for patients, but because it lacked employees available to care for them, Roth said on Thursday. Right now, the system needs health care workers in Ada and Twin Falls counties, where COVID cases are surging.
St. Luke’s Wood River has no plans to reopen its Ketchum drive-through screening and testing tent because the hospital’s clinic in Hailey can handle the current level of people seeking tests, Prudek said.
Demand is on the rise, though, particularly over the past few weeks. On Monday, 41 patients received tests, the most since the tent closed in May. Of those tested, the rate of positive cases has also risen, but not by a great deal, Prudek told the Express.
Blaine County has a surge plan in place in the event that the coronavirus hits area hard for a second time. Currently, that plan is not needed, and the hospital’s capacity, both in terms of space and health care workers available, is good, Roth said. The system’s stock of personal protective equipment is stable, too, but a disturbance in the supply chain is likely if cases continue to mount nationwide, he said.
Saint Al’s Bolano is seeing fractures return to some areas of the supply chain, signaling a potential breakdown in supplies needed to respond to the pandemic.
But hospitals need more than safety equipment—they need a robust and healthy workforce. Health care workers haven’t been spared by the virus, leaving them in shorter supply than at the start of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, 760 of Idaho’s cases have been among health care workers, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare.
Primary Health Medical Group CEO Dr. David Peterman said 20 health care workers within his medical group are currently out of commission, either because they’ve been exposed to the COVID virus or to someone with symptoms and awaiting test results.
As a pediatrician, Peterman said his job is typically to reassure his patients and their parents. That wasn’t his goal Tuesday morning.
“Today, I’m not here to reassure you,” he said. “We need to take action now, to protect the children, our friends, our families, our neighbors and grandparents.”
Saint Alphonsus Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Steven Nemerson put it in equally stark terms. Idaho could quickly become the next New York City, Texas or California if the state does not reverse course in the coming weeks with mask and distancing mandates, he said.
“Today is the day to show you the COVID train has left the station,” Nemerson said, mentioning that Saint Alphonsus’ youngest COVID-19 patient had been critically ill and went through a “fairly arduous course” before improving. The 21-year-old patient is now stable, he said. In addition, hospitalization rates at Saint Al’s four facilities have grown in the last month, with two patients admitted during June versus 40-50 so far this month.
The seriousness or complexities of the illnesses are also worsening, Nemerson said. He predicted that within a month, patient volume will double. By Labor Day, he estimated that as many as half of all statewide hospitalizations could be COVID-19 patients. Nemerson said the health care system’s mobile testing was seeing 20-40 people a day one month ago but as of last week that number had mounted to 800 people a day, with some having to be turned away.
Meanwhile, St. Luke’s continues to maintain the same criteria for testing that it did in May, including at least two of the symptoms associated with COVID-19: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, coughing, fever or gastrointestinal issues such as vomiting, diarrhea or nausea. Asymptomatic patients—those not showing symptoms—are only tested if they either have a planned surgery or procedure that involves increased exposure or are being discharged or transferred from a St. Luke’s hospital to a long-term care or skilled nursing facility.
“Due to limited testing capacity and supplies, we are currently unable to accommodate asymptomatic testing under any other circumstances,” Prudek said.
Prudek declined to comment on the daily capacity for testing at the Hailey clinic but said the number of patients seeking testing has been stable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I can’t believe everyone is so gullible, do some research on masks!
They don’t say you can only get tested if you have a fever and you can’t breathe, Idaho is not testing everyone like trump promised
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In