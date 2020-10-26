The Hailey City Council will assemble Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. to review and take public comment on its current health order.
Signed by Mayor Martha Burke on Oct. 14, the order limits group sizes to 10 people indoors and 50 outdoors, with a few exceptions for schools, grocery stores and healthcare facilities. The order also requires residents to wear face coverings in public—including face shields for those medically intolerant of masks—and requires businesses to enforce that mandate.
Since the order went into effect, several business owners have reached out to the city with concerns that the legislation was “sprung” upon them without opportunity for public input.
“The business community is asking for less stringent rules, especially on the 1-person-to-64-square-feet limitation for eating and drinking establishments,” a staff report noted.
It is possible that the City Council could amend its health order on Monday to be more stringent or relaxed, the report said. To attend the meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In